This dog enjoying its spa is surely the most satisfying 18 seconds you’ll spend today
It’s been a while since we had a spa day, and next time we have one, we want to enjoy it as much as this dog.
It’s a video that’s just gone viral in the corner of Reddit called ‘oddly satisfying’ and we reckon there’s nothing odd about it.
Please don’t stop …
‘The first frame with the person watching and smiling outside looks like a Norman Rockwell painting…the shop window, street scene, old timey apron on the dog washer, the dog in bliss.’
BeanLives
‘No worries. Just vibes.’
TealBlueLava
‘I want to be a pet dog.’
knoldpold1
‘I aim to experience that kind of bliss one day.’
ThatDiscoSongUHate
Amen to that.
Source Reddit u/its_muh_username