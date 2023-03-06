This dog enjoying its spa is surely the most satisfying 18 seconds you’ll spend today

Animals

It’s been a while since we had a spa day, and next time we have one, we want to enjoy it as much as this dog.

It’s a video that’s just gone viral in the corner of Reddit called ‘oddly satisfying’ and we reckon there’s nothing odd about it.

Please don’t stop …

‘The first frame with the person watching and smiling outside looks like a Norman Rockwell painting…the shop window, street scene, old timey apron on the dog washer, the dog in bliss.’

BeanLives ‘No worries. Just vibes.’

TealBlueLava ‘I want to be a pet dog.’

knoldpold1 ‘I aim to experience that kind of bliss one day.’

ThatDiscoSongUHate

Amen to that.

Source Reddit u/its_muh_username