This dog accidentally found itself on a giant slide and it’s today’s funniest thing

It’s fair to say this dog wasn’t intending to go on this slide and his reactions as he goes down, while eliciting no end of sympathy, obviously, is also today’s funniest thing.

‘He fought a good fight, but at the end he made a heckin mistake,’ said St0pX who shared it over on Reddit.

Noooooooooo!

It was posted by @DoTheDartman over on Imgur and here are our three favourite things people said about it.

‘It’s the cartoonish reaction and trying to escape fate movements for me. Classic.’

Chakka_kuru ‘That gets funnier every time I watch it 🤣.’

ReadingGlasses ‘The smaller black and white dog near the tree almost joined in, then thought better and noped out.’

braddamit

And just in case you want it, here it is again with sound (we prefer it without)

Source Reddit u/St0pX Imgur @DoTheDartman @DoTheDartman