The takedown of this ‘Christian Against Science’ is one for the ages

This all-time classic comeback has gone viral again and we reckon it’ll still be doing the rounds in 4,000 years.

‘This is the clever comeback I was looking for,’ said yeezee93 over on Reddit.

One for the ages.

‘There are living trees older than that!. ‘Bristlecone pine in California: 4,853 years old. ‘Dated with tree rings, not radioactive decay (in case that’s a rebuttal anybody might be thinking about).’

timhamlin ‘Anybody who is willing to argue that God made the world 4000 years ago is willing to argue God made a tree that looks 800 years old 4000 years ago.’

stinkydogbutt420 ‘I read a quote from someone who said something along the lines,

You can’t change someone’s mind with logic if the conclusion they came to didn’t involve logic to begin with.’

Hello-there-7567 “Christians against science.” Using a computer or smartphone on the Internet. And don’t forget that electricity too. God didn’t build power plants.’

And it took us back to another all-time great which was different, but very similar.

Source Reddit u/yeezee93