The takedown of this anti-vaxxer was already good but the payoff made it great

Science

Latest in an occasional series, anti-vaxxer takedown of the week is a 2-for-1 treat.

It’s this person whose children are unvaccinated and was keen to know which ‘essential oils’ would stop them catching measles.

Inhaling that in full.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

‘The smell of sörströmming really is the worst. Actually, you can’t even imagine how bad it smells, until you’ve been on a live opening of one of those (open under water if you wanna keep some of the smell away, do not ever open inside a house). ‘Source: I’m a Swede.’

square_so_small ‘If it is so bad why does it exist?’

piemakerdeadwaker ‘Fermentation is a useful tool for food preservation and a lot of no-longer-popular-but-traditional dishes around the world still do so.’

moonchylde ‘Increases risk of bear attacks though.’

thaz_wut_she_said

Source Reddit u/beerbellybegone