Rishi Sunak tried to ‘innovate’ with a QR code on Twitter and got all the ridicule he deserved – 17 favourite takedowns

Never let it be said that prime minister Rishi Sunak isn’t down with the kids.

Just to prove how much he knows and cares about innovation – because Brexit Britain is at the cutting edge of all things innovative, right? – he, er, shared a QR code on Twitter.

And you don’t have to be a Year 7 student to point out his unfortunate schoolboy error – we reckon a Year 5 or 6 student could tell him.

But just in case he didn’t have any of those available, there were plenty of people on Twitter only too happy to put him right. And deliver exactly the amount of ridicule he deserved.

Could you fax this over to me so I can scan it on my phone? — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) March 6, 2023

How exactly is it ‘innovation’ when I now have to go and get my wife’s phone and then point it at my own one to see where this QR code leads to? You lot really couldn’t organise a sausage roll in a Greggs. — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) March 6, 2023

I scanned this at the self checkout in sainsburys and now I owe twenty seven pounds eighty two pence for shallots who at the Treasury do I contact about it — mutable joe (@mutablejoe) March 6, 2023

The PM's QR code tweet is about UK tech innovation and to illustrate this it uses 3D animation that is at the level of your local pub's website circa 1996. — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) March 6, 2023

Been staring at this magic eye picture for hours. Nothing. https://t.co/a4GbMefpGk — THE SECRET TORY – CBE 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) March 6, 2023

Unlike everyone mocking this because they can't scan it on their phone, I actually bothered to open it on desktop. Whereupon it couldn't open it and gave me a link I had to cut and paste into my browser. https://t.co/CZ7irMunPz — Alan White (@aljwhite) March 6, 2023

QR code. Invented in 1994. In Japan. — Damien Slash (@damienslash) March 6, 2023

