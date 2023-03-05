A typo on the autocue led to this newsreader’s Anchorman-style gaffe

Entertainment

A funny clip of NBC 12 anchor Eric Phillips has cropped up again six years after this funny but embarrassing on-air gaffe.

u/zephyr-zoo‘s post on r/funny brought the funny fail to the attention of a new audience, who had some great reactions.

I mean, he’s right, if you got anything looking like rice or something that came from a slow cooker in there, take action!

u/Ennurous

To be fair, I’d be doubly alarmed if my panties were being recalled for risk of fire or electric shock.

JackOLoser

I love the calm correction. “Hmm… that doesn’t seem right.”

Spilly_Talent

No rice cooker in mine.

matttttj

Don’t get your pantries in a bunch, yo.

cawdel

It took me listening to it a couple times to realize he said “it’s supposed to be PANTRIES” because to me it sounded like he said pants strings.

GratefulPhish42024-7

“GOD DAMN these electric sex panties!”

LupinThe8th

TIL rice or slow cookers in your panties can cause fire or electric shock. Good to know.

RyansBooze

u/rocketneo pointed out that it could have been worse.

Well, I mean, better than “Go fuck yourself, San Diego.”

