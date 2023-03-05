A typo on the autocue led to this newsreader’s Anchorman-style gaffe
A funny clip of NBC 12 anchor Eric Phillips has cropped up again six years after this funny but embarrassing on-air gaffe.
u/zephyr-zoo‘s post on r/funny brought the funny fail to the attention of a new audience, who had some great reactions.
I mean, he’s right, if you got anything looking like rice or something that came from a slow cooker in there, take action!
u/Ennurous
To be fair, I’d be doubly alarmed if my panties were being recalled for risk of fire or electric shock.
JackOLoser
I love the calm correction. “Hmm… that doesn’t seem right.”
Spilly_Talent
No rice cooker in mine.
matttttj
Don’t get your pantries in a bunch, yo.
cawdel
It took me listening to it a couple times to realize he said “it’s supposed to be PANTRIES” because to me it sounded like he said pants strings.
GratefulPhish42024-7
“GOD DAMN these electric sex panties!”
LupinThe8th
TIL rice or slow cookers in your panties can cause fire or electric shock. Good to know.
RyansBooze
u/rocketneo pointed out that it could have been worse.
Well, I mean, better than “Go fuck yourself, San Diego.”
