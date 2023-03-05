These 4 ways to find out a name you’ve forgotten were not created equal

Entertainment

Over in Sydney, late-night radio hosts Kyle and Jackie O recognised a problem we’ve all faced at one time or another – not knowing the name of someone you really should know the name of.

Maybe you weren’t listening when they were introduced or simply forgot immediately afterwards. It happens.

It turns out that there are actual tips for getting around that problem.

Not all tips are created equal.

Technically, that’s three discreet ways to find out and one that’s just bang on, but hey – let’s not split hairs.

The clip isn’t new, but it was new to these people – and they had one or two things to say about it.

“Let’s hope it’s not Ben” …sends in Pat 🤣🤣🤣

B.

Take them to Starbucks 👌😂

ZuluPrincess

Wats ur instagram handle “ oh it’s just my name then 27”

Leah

Ways not to be obvious: “just ask for their name”

RandomPerson

With Pat, after he spelled it she should have said no i asked you to spell it, I T to save herself.

Darkromeo88

I used to work at a bookies and this was my job to go and get names out of dodgy looking customers so we had their details 😂😂😂

Molly Hughes

Isn’t asking for their Instagram weirder than asking for their name?

fenris

That backfired on me once when I asked a guy how to spell his name — it was A.J. 😂

EllieGeorge

There’s a final way to get the job done – and it’s an absolute genius move from rachaelhegzzz.

I say “whats your name again??” Then, “no your surname obviously ” to cover it up… 😂

But let’s not all get too stressed about having a bad memory.

I say I can’t remember ur name I’m terrible w names but great w faces & they usually say I can’t remember yours either. Normalise cos it’s normal ✋

Jada

Here’s another clip of Kyle and Jackie O having a bit of a moment.

