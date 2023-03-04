17 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit this week

Pics

To no-one’s great surprise anywhere, it’s that time of the week when we round up 17 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit over the last seven days.

1. ‘My mom locked my switch and I cant find the key’

(via)

2. ‘Dads 87 and had to come help and I find this and not him…’

(via)

3. ‘I interrupted their meeting. What are they plotting?’

(via)

4. ‘I tried to take a picture of myself but apparently looked at the phone midway through’

(via)

5. ‘I think one of my chickens was involved in an explosion…’

(via)

6. ‘Cleaning your toilet with dishwashing detergent’



(via)

7. ‘You may approach the lizard king’

(via)

8. ‘Making the best of a bad situation!’

(via)

9. ‘Thriftstore preowned salt & peppershakers’



(via)