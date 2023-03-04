13 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks of the week

Everyone loves a good comeback and here are xx of the best that went viral over the last seven days.

🤣🤣If I were Dan Walker, and I’d been kicked off Match of the Day & BBC Breakfast, then washed up on Channel 5 daytime, and only got press these days by falling off a bike, getting a few grazes, and milking it like I’d survived a terror attack, I’d be this bitter too. https://t.co/Be5kPPSOCq

What a laugh 😂

Interesting idea of taking a lesson on bitterness from a fella who has written article after article attacking a woman who had one drink with him & thought he was a numptie 😬

We missed you last night.

You should have come ❤️ https://t.co/A63DRJEErJ

— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) March 2, 2023