Pics

13 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks of the week

John Plunkett. Updated March 4th, 2023

Everyone loves a good comeback and here are xx of the best that went viral over the last seven days.

1. ‘Dan Walker owns Piers Morgan. Again’

(via)

2. ‘Those damn fascists’

(via)

3. ‘James Blunt for the win’

(via)

4. ‘Hope you’re enjoying all our tax money’

(via)

5. ‘Absolute Tate of that’

(via)

6. ‘Simple, really’

(via)

7. ‘Billions and billions of people’

(via)

Article Pages: 1 2