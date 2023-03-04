13 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks of the week
Everyone loves a good comeback and here are xx of the best that went viral over the last seven days.
1. ‘Dan Walker owns Piers Morgan. Again’
🤣🤣If I were Dan Walker, and I’d been kicked off Match of the Day & BBC Breakfast, then washed up on Channel 5 daytime, and only got press these days by falling off a bike, getting a few grazes, and milking it like I’d survived a terror attack, I’d be this bitter too. https://t.co/Be5kPPSOCq
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 2, 2023
What a laugh 😂
Interesting idea of taking a lesson on bitterness from a fella who has written article after article attacking a woman who had one drink with him & thought he was a numptie 😬
We missed you last night.
You should have come ❤️ https://t.co/A63DRJEErJ
— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) March 2, 2023
2. ‘Those damn fascists’
3. ‘James Blunt for the win’
4. ‘Hope you’re enjoying all our tax money’
5. ‘Absolute Tate of that’
Day 1 – ‘Greta Thunberg check out my cars’
Day 73 – ‘my dearest Barbara, today I fought a ghost’ pic.twitter.com/FXugADxfSi
— Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) February 26, 2023
6. ‘Simple, really’
7. ‘Billions and billions of people’