Politics

Radio 4’s Today ditched a former Johnson aide for not answering the question and more of this sort of thing please

John Plunkett. Updated March 3rd, 2023

You’ll probably have seen today how supporters of Boris Johnson are up in arms about civil servant Sue Gray, who led the initial Partygate inquiry, being hired by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Johnson’s buddies are hoping the appointment will undermine Gray’s report despite the fact that all the key facts in her report aren’t being contested by anyone.

You can read all our favourite responses here, and we mention it again because one of those Johnson allies, his former aide Alexander Stafford, went on Radio 4’s Today programme to speak about his former boss.

But his appearance was cut short by Nick Robinson after he basically refused to answer any questions, and it’s a supremely satisfying listen.

More of this sort of thing please!

To conclude …

Source Twitter @JakeBenRichards