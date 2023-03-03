Radio 4’s Today ditched a former Johnson aide for not answering the question and more of this sort of thing please

Politics

You’ll probably have seen today how supporters of Boris Johnson are up in arms about civil servant Sue Gray, who led the initial Partygate inquiry, being hired by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Johnson’s buddies are hoping the appointment will undermine Gray’s report despite the fact that all the key facts in her report aren’t being contested by anyone.

You can read all our favourite responses here, and we mention it again because one of those Johnson allies, his former aide Alexander Stafford, went on Radio 4’s Today programme to speak about his former boss.

But his appearance was cut short by Nick Robinson after he basically refused to answer any questions, and it’s a supremely satisfying listen.

Alexander Stafford went on @BBCRadio4 this morning, but the interview was ended early because he refused to answer simple questions. It would be amusing, if it wasn’t for his apparent apathy about lockdown parties in Number 10 and his determination to defend Johnson. Listen 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/r7i4RIS3zr — Jake Richards (@JakeBenRichards) March 3, 2023

More of this sort of thing please!

Oof! Alexander Stafford, former parliamentary aide to Boris Johnson, getting absolute spanked by Nick Robinson on #BBCR4Today just now. 🔥#r4today #SueGray pic.twitter.com/bdDDDuc2km — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) March 3, 2023

These Tories just crumble the moment they are asked “but who threw the parties”? Johnson’s allies are getting desperate. pic.twitter.com/SBRGaDNSZM — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) March 3, 2023

Alexander Stafford here – whipping up a conspiracy theory about Sue Gray and then failing to back it up or answer Nick Robinson's questions. https://t.co/ZqitMHpDnF — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 3, 2023

In a competitive field, Boris Johnson's old bag carrier, Alexander Stafford, takes the biscuit for least competent Today interview of the century. Faux outrage combined with the mental dexterity of a paving slab. #SueGray https://t.co/D6nGlodtd3 — Rt Hon Sir Peter Mannion MP (@PeterMannionMP) March 3, 2023

To conclude …

Would be delighted to hear presenters on Today do this more often, to politicians of all colours. — Flat Cap Golfer (@FlatCapGolfer) March 3, 2023

Source Twitter @JakeBenRichards