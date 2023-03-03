This hilariously brutal resignation letter just gets better and better
Chances are when you quit a job the resignation letter is just an irritating bit of admin that you leave until the very last minute.
Not this one, though, a very funny and absolutely brutal resignation letter which has just gone viral on Reddit because, well, best have a read for yourself.
‘A friend of mine posted this, one of his favorite coworkers resigned, this was his resignation letter😂,’ said _Taylor___ who shared it on Reddit.
You might have to zoom in a little bit to appreciate it in full, but it’s well worth it.
Simply magnificent!
And here’s just a little bit of the love people had for it.
‘That f-cking crossed out complete sentence, replaced with “Goodbye”.’
OsmanAdaephon
‘It just kept getting better and then that f-cking grand finale was fantastic.’
Stag328
‘I know a guy whose resignation letter said “It has been brought to my attention that I wish to resign.”
Round-Jellyfish9962
‘Lmao “the things that have happened here” lol.’
testsubjectlove
‘I printed mine out on the company’s gold embossed letterhead.’
Zipperskin
‘Replacing “greatly enjoyed” with “generally tolerated” chef’s kiss.’
GOATmar_infante
Source Reddit u/_Taylor___