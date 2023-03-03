Piers Morgan trolled Dan Walker over his bike crash and his comeback was A++

Celebrity

Long time rivals Dan Walker and Piers Morgan may no longer present rival breakfast TV shows, but they’re not about to kiss and make up anytime soon.

Far from it, in fact, after Walker – fresh from his horrific bike accident – took aim at Morgan while presenting a journalism awards do this week.

Here’s what Walker told the RTS Television Journalism Awards, explaining that he was ‘up to my eyeballs in drugs’ after the accident.

“I’ve lost all my inhibitions. It could be a fun night everybody, okay. “I’d like to apologise in advance for anything that I might say that is near the knuckle. My idea of where the knuckle is has completely changed within the last ten days. “To give you an idea of my mental state, let me put it this way: if a weather presenter were to question me in any way, shape, or form, I’m liable to storm off stage in an enormous huff. “I might even go as far as to start a new TV channel based entirely on my ego, which no-one will watch.”

Morgan wasn’t in the audience but he was on Twitter – obviously – and took aim at Walker with all the empathy and class you’d expect of the former GMB man.

🤣🤣If I were Dan Walker, and I’d been kicked off Match of the Day & BBC Breakfast, then washed up on Channel 5 daytime, and only got press these days by falling off a bike, getting a few grazes, and milking it like I’d survived a terror attack, I’d be this bitter too. https://t.co/Be5kPPSOCq — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 2, 2023

We’re glad he did, though, because it teed up Walker for yet another winning comeback over his erstwhile rival.

What a laugh 😂 Interesting idea of taking a lesson on bitterness from a fella who has written article after article attacking a woman who had one drink with him & thought he was a numptie 😬 We missed you last night.

You should have come ❤️ https://t.co/A63DRJEErJ — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) March 2, 2023

Boom.

He's a strange one, doesn't cope well at all with rejection and hates others getting attention! I think there is a name for that somewhere!!! — Christine (@Tickittybooboo) March 2, 2023

That was a very gentlemanly clap back and all the more effective for being so. You’re a class act Mr Walker. — SophiaCariad (@SophiaCariad) March 3, 2023

Mickey Mouse has a piers Morgan watch 😂 — Rich Castleton (@richbham123) March 2, 2023

And if you’re in the mood for this sort of thing, there’s a whole other bunch of times Walker owned Morgan here.

Maybe they could go for a bike ride together and sort things out for good. Tandem?

Source @mrdanwalker