Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

It’s already March. We’ve had the aurora borealis visible quite far south, a hard reset on the Northern Ireland Brexit deal – and turnips. But none of that matters for the next five minutes as you take a break to see what funny stuff we found on Twitter this week.

25 nuggets of comedy gold.

1.

How long should a chicken last in the freezer? Because I put one in last night and it was dead by morning. — Pádraig Belton (@PadraigBelton) February 26, 2023

2.

Do you think when a Ghostbuster dies it's like when a cop gets sent to prison? — Recreational Dentist (@pbAstronaut) February 27, 2023

3.

Want to write adverts? Can you swap nouns for adjectives? You've got the job. Find your happy, in marketing. — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) February 26, 2023

4.

You can’t hurt me. You’re not a restaurant who ran out of garlic bread — mom mom mom mom mom (@notmythirdrodeo) March 1, 2023

5.



6.

Me: *stands on one leg* My flamenco teacher: No. — Jason, ex Inferis (@benedictsred) March 1, 2023

7.

No problem, 3 people is my maximum anyway pic.twitter.com/rCT2D2aIyd — Julicorn (@ChicksRule) February 28, 2023

8.

Beyoncé should create a dating app for women over fifty called ‘Older Single Ladies’. — Flups (@TheRealFlups) March 1, 2023

9.

*Sends one tweet* The Twitter app: pic.twitter.com/L6WXvXrtmE — Seán Burke (@SeanBurkeShow) March 1, 2023

10.

Bought a snake just so I wouldn’t waste the name ‘Hisstopher’. — The Nostalgic (@TheNostalgicCo) February 28, 2023

11.

Margaret Atwood is a major player in an increasingly rare domain: the author photo where the author looks pleased to see you. pic.twitter.com/1xIsHFCHqF — John Self (@john_self) February 27, 2023

12.