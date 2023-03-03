Just 17 extremely interesting maps to get your juices flowing, from ‘Map Porn’ on Reddit

Pics

We love a good map. We’d go as far to say as we’d be lost without one. So cartophiles everywhere can rejoice at the appropriately named Map Porn corner of Reddit, which caters to all of your mapping needs.

Let’s have a look at some of the best…

1. How to say number “92” in European countries



2. The usual time of eating dinner in Europe



3. The most popular sport in every country in the world

4. Japanese stereotypes of Europe



5. Japan is farther north, south, east and west than Korea



6. The Scottish Highlands, the Appalachians, and the Atlas are the same mountain range, once connected as the Central Pangean Mountains



7. I love how Africa’s third longest river takes such a long route to get to the sea from the source in southern Guinea



8. Without touching a single piece of land, it’s possible to sail from India to the USA in a completely straight line



9. Will you be offered food when you are a guest?



