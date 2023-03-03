How Buffy the Vampire Slayer saved a family will blow you away

Weird World

In every generation there is a chosen one. She alone will stand against the vampires the demons and the forces of darkness. She is the slayer.

According to @sloppyjoe17‘s dad, she will also stand against tornadoes. His family’s story of how a TV show saved them is absolutely wild.

“Sirens going off. Fuckin’ tornado – blah, blah, blah.”

We’re surprised he could be so blasé – considering what was at stake.

The anecdote blew TikTokers away.

Most terrifying moment of your lives and dad’s most peaceful night of television watching lol.

Gilbert Robertson

Yeah when he went “I’m not missing the season finale of Buffy” I went “this guy’s a gangster” 😅😏

Th3AmazingCatMan

Some days I regret my buffy tattoo but NOT TODAY SIR.

Arden Luethmann

I think what’s more amazing is he never lost power during a tornado.

Lester Maberry

I don’t know what side of TikTok this is but I want 3000% more of this.

Maix Meretta

Buffy the Tornado Slayer.

albertaguilar148

This is the best story I’ve ever heard!

person

A TikTok user named Ray was almost certainly spot on with this comment.

I know the mom never lived that down & never stopped hearing about it every tornado warning in the future 😂

But the prize has to go to this …

