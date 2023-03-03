30p Lee complained about a poor family eating at McDonald’s – 14 supersized comments

Politics

Red Wall Tory MP Lee Anderson, who earned the nickname 30p Lee after claiming people can feed themselves on 30p a day, has been holding forth on the habits of the poor again. We can almost sense your joy at that news.

In a Westminster Hall debate on tackling poverty, he took the opportunity to paint himself as the Mother Teresa of Ashfield, while claiming that people abuse the food bank system.

‘Why are people who use foodbanks also going to McDonalds? ‘ A question asked by @LeeAndersonMP_ in parliament today @ITVCentral @ITVNewsPolitics pic.twitter.com/ksgTORjiZq — Alison Mackenzie (@Alison1mackITV) March 1, 2023

“One particular family I was helping, really helping, and they were going to the food bank two or three times a week to get their groceries and then, you know, I see them in McDonald’s two or three times a week.”

The fact that food bank users aren’t allowed to visit three times a week was the least problematic thing about Anderson’s claim. People were getting strong ‘Illegal immigrants are given 50″ flatscreen TVs and a house’ vibes.

Conservative Deputy Chairman Lee Anderson says one family in his local constituency who regularly uses his local food bank, he also sees in McDonalds "two or three times a week." How is this even possible? Does he have them under surveillance? pic.twitter.com/G5wD6XZ8Nk — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) March 1, 2023

Amazing coincidence that Lee Anderson is always in McDonald's when the other family go there "two or three times a week". Unless he's making it up of course. But that can't be the case. Can it. https://t.co/095GT7NuNY — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 2, 2023

" Have you been eating in McDonald's and food banks?" pic.twitter.com/85ImxmnbmK — Jon de Plume (@MrJonDePlume) March 2, 2023

They say MPs don't work hard, but there's big Lee Anderson going undercover as Ronald McDonald seven days a week, whispering "target spotted ordering a Happy Meal" into his stripy sleeve to signal Grimace, who's hiding outside in a flower van with a long lens. https://t.co/ildFe6P743 — Stuart Millard (@franticplanet) March 2, 2023

If I saw a bloke who looked like Lee Anderson spending hours in McDonald's staring at families, I'd call the police. https://t.co/lkI3HfuusP — Louis Barrough (@AlanKelloggs) March 2, 2023

The only time you should look down on people is when you’re offering to help them up Here Lee Anderson MP demonises the poor whilst eating meals we subsidise for him, living in a home we heat for him & paying for the journeys he makes

Shamelesspic.twitter.com/4uocb3QBuz — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) March 1, 2023

McDonalds is not an insane expensive luxury, folks, it's cheap, calorie-dense food that keeps you full for ages https://t.co/kPcBOGLJQg — keewa (@keewa) March 2, 2023

Tired old 'chipshop anecdote' and no doubt a total lie. A Dave down the pub tale. https://t.co/jsV26TVH2Q — terry christian (@terrychristian) March 2, 2023

How does Lee Anderson get time to be an MP? He appears to be spending a lot of time following one family around going to McDonalds and watching their eating habits. pic.twitter.com/TG0mt1JTiS — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) March 2, 2023

given that this man is supposed to be in london monday to thursday for his job either this (definitely real) family is going to a maccies that he passes or frequents friday, saturday *and* sunday or, and stay with me here, he's chatting utter shite. https://t.co/PN8rSsCFdl — Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) March 2, 2023

Lee Anderson talks candidly about his experiences of scrounging-based Baader-Meinhof. https://t.co/YbEjEro8kg — THE SECRET TORY – CBE 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) March 2, 2023

Maybe he has a second job – in MacDonalds ? https://t.co/ADpBzUI1kg — Clare Hepworth OBE (@Hepworthclare) March 2, 2023

We’ll just leave this here.

I would just like to remind everyone that the total cost to the taxpayer for the Parliament’s subsidised catering services each year is approx £4 million. https://t.co/4GjaPFRaq0 — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) March 2, 2023

