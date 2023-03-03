Politics

30p Lee complained about a poor family eating at McDonald’s – 14 supersized comments

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 3rd, 2023

Red Wall Tory MP Lee Anderson, who earned the nickname 30p Lee after claiming people can feed themselves on 30p a day, has been holding forth on the habits of the poor again. We can almost sense your joy at that news.

In a Westminster Hall debate on tackling poverty, he took the opportunity to paint himself as the Mother Teresa of Ashfield, while claiming that people abuse the food bank system.

“One particular family I was helping, really helping, and they were going to the food bank two or three times a week to get their groceries and then, you know, I see them in McDonald’s two or three times a week.”

The fact that food bank users aren’t allowed to visit three times a week was the least problematic thing about Anderson’s claim. People were getting strong ‘Illegal immigrants are given 50″ flatscreen TVs and a house’ vibes.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

We’ll just leave this here.

