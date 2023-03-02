Twitter went down after Musk’s latest purge of workers – 19 funniest responses

Social Media

One of the first things Elon Musk did after buying Twitter was to sack a lot of staff, and it’s the one area of policy in which he’s been consistent.

Elon Musk reportedly sacked more Twitter staff this weekend, including some of his most senior people PR and Branding expert @MarkBorkowski says Mr Musk has to improve the platform, or it will be "one of the most phenomenal flops" in tech history#KayBurley SK pic.twitter.com/VbA95JfAZ2 — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) March 1, 2023

He even fired his fiercely loyal executive Esther Crawford, who went viral for sleeping in the office to cope with the workload.

When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork https://t.co/UBGKYPilbD — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) November 2, 2022

Tweeters shared their thoughts …eventually.

BREAKING: Elon Musk has confirmed that Twitter going down is definitely nothing to do with him sacking all of his engineers and leaving himself with four sycophantic employees willing to work 296 hours a week for minimum wage and a daily packet of crisps #TwitterDown — Laura Kuenssberg beyond parody (@LKTranslator) March 1, 2023

Elon Musk currently at Twitter’s HQ trying to fix the servers after laying off 50 engineers #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/mppVD5ffGn — Junior Maruwa (@juniormaruwa) March 1, 2023

Once upon a time I was falling in love, but now I’m only falling apart #TwitterDown — Bonnie Tyler (@BonnieTOfficial) March 1, 2023

During the hour that Twitter was down, I was surprised to discover that I have a wife and two children.#TwitterDown — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) March 1, 2023

#TwitterDown maybe he shouldn't have fired the sleep-at-the-office lady. — ֆʟօǟռɛ-ʟʏֆɮɛȶɦ 2000 (@SloaneFragment) March 1, 2023

Really enjoying this new twitter where the app doesn't work, you can't see any tweets and even when you can see tweets they aren't from anyone you follow. Truly a brilliant platform. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) March 1, 2023

