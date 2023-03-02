This badly designed workplace toilet ceiling got absolutely panned

Weird World

In the ballpark of ‘you had one job’, whoever decided to install a mirrored ceiling in a toilet needs to have a word with themself – and that word could well be ‘wrong’un’.

u/twin_circle‘s post got some very funny reactions, and we grabbed a few favourites.

1.

Time to invest in a shitting umbrella.

DOctorGamer

2.

A fine occasion for the urban sombrero.

21_MushroomCupcakes

3.

Whoever made this ceiling was definitely letting the liquor do the thinking.

FinalCurrency5326

4.

That’s so you can make sure the person in the stall next to you isn’t some kind of pervert.

DarthGayAgenda

5.

You’ve got to be shitting me. How did this pass?

Harpronicus

6.

Oh yeah. Poop brothers for life.

Chaves4Life

7.

Want to know how to get rid of it? Wait for the boss to go in there, see what stall he is in, sit next to him. Few minutes later say ” hey, nice shirt, where did you get it?

Spenser1994

8.

“Boss makes a dollar, I make a dime. That’s why I’m pooping on company time!!” Boss: we’ll see about that.

FakeNewsOfTheGalaxy

9.

“Damn bro is that an iPhone 14 pro max? The res is so good.”

Doomlv

u/CageSwanson had a question.

You poop with your pants on?

u/I_AM_DEATH_INCARNATE had this sinister suggestion.

It is crappy, but I wouldn’t be surprised if this is 100% on purpose as well, so they could see if any employees are on their phone while sitting on the toilet.

via Gfycat

READ MORE

The design meetings for public toilets might have gone something like this

Source r/mildlyinfuriating Image r/mildlyinfuriating