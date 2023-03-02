The government avoided ordering a covid cat cull by a whisker – 16 purrfect responses

Politics

Isabel Oakeshott’s revelation of WhatsApp messages between Matt Hancock and other key players in handling the covid pandemic continue to spell trouble for Hancock, Boris Johnson and former Education Secretary Gavin Williamson. The PM must be wishing the Northern Ireland Brexit deal could be the main talking point again.

Absolutely remarkable that Matt Hancock's ghost writer leaked his WhatsApp messages. Well – right up until you remember who she is. pic.twitter.com/nfNtAxBrk2 — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 1, 2023

A friend messages me on Hancock WhatsApp leaks: “Isabel Oakeshott vs Matt Hancock. It's like Kissinger on the Iran/Iraq war. It's a shame that one side has to win.” — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) March 1, 2023

I bet half of Matt Hancock's leaked WhatsApp messages were just his Memoji doing things he thinks are cool like skateboarding or wearing a cap backwards. — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) March 1, 2023

One of Hancock’s team at the start of the 2020 lockdown, Lord Bethell, did what he could to change the narrative with a bombshell revelation. Or should that be tortoiseshell?

"There was an idea at one moment that we may have to ask the public to exterminate all the cats in Britain." Former Health Minister Lord Bethell discusses the early government response to the Covid pandemic. pic.twitter.com/YWyp32zPML — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) March 1, 2023

If I wanted to distract attention from my government being really stupid, I would simply not tell everyone about a stupid policy they considered implementing.

In attempting to explain why we shouldn't pay too much attention to Hancock's Whatsapp messages a former Health Minister reveals how they nearly ordered us to kill the cat https://t.co/Lv1p3LJYW9 — Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) March 1, 2023

“Look, Matt Hancock didn’t force you to shoot your cat. He could have. But he didn’t. What more do you ungrateful sods want?” https://t.co/kLT1Bnwxh0 — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) March 1, 2023

Hard not to take this personally https://t.co/z8QYcATfJw — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) March 1, 2023

To think how close we were to Boris recommending leather masks full of herbs to guard against miasma https://t.co/KXYmHiKG0e — Pierre Novellie (@pierrenovellie) March 1, 2023

ah. to think I'll never live to see the british people rise up as one and execute a swift and violent coup d'etat https://t.co/klg4TQLrzz — night brain (@_night_brain__) March 1, 2023

