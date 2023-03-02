Politics

The government avoided ordering a covid cat cull by a whisker – 16 purrfect responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 2nd, 2023

Isabel Oakeshott’s revelation of WhatsApp messages between Matt Hancock and other key players in handling the covid pandemic continue to spell trouble for Hancock, Boris Johnson and former Education Secretary Gavin Williamson. The PM must be wishing the Northern Ireland Brexit deal could be the main talking point again.

One of Hancock’s team at the start of the 2020 lockdown, Lord Bethell, did what he could to change the narrative with a bombshell revelation. Or should that be tortoiseshell?

If I wanted to distract attention from my government being really stupid, I would simply not tell everyone about a stupid policy they considered implementing.

