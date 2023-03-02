Twitter

To the world of Jordan B Peterson, the psychology professor, anti-woke warrior and darling of conservatives everywhere.

You might remember it was only last week that he was getting upset about this entirely appropriate advice about paper towels.

Up yours, woke moralists. Tyranny is always petty–and petty tyranny will not save the planet. pic.twitter.com/XUjpP31505 — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) February 22, 2023

Well we mention him again because he’s been at it again on Twitter, taking aim at the World Economic Forum, except it’s not the slam dunk he thinks it is.

And the response wins comeback of the week.

Crude but fair.

‘I mean technically it’s the plural form of “Bundle” but in practice it was an axe with rods bound to it, it represented Imperium, or the power over life and death put into the hands of one person, not such a warm kumbaya like the “Dr” seems to think. ‘Source: 4 years of Roman history, and an Ancient Mediterranean Studies certificate.’

brentexander ‘Man, he has degenerated far. He’s now at the “edgy teenage redditor pretends to believe words are defined by their etymology” stage. What’s next? “Err actually America is a Republic, not a Democracy!”?’

LeftRat “Why don’t you protest @WEF” – lmao… ‘As a Swiss, this is so fucking hillarious. The left in our country very much protest WEF. But those little rich bitches in Davos are so scared of some protesters, they lock down the town and police make it really hard to get there. ‘Source: Tried to go to WEF protest in Davos myself. Couldn’t get closer than Landquart, which is over 1 hour away by train, hardly any chance of getting there by public transportation. But there are still protests in other cities (also in other countries). Such a dumb thing to say …’

nohrael

Source Reddit u/DarthSomething05