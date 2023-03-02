A handy list of 19 not so ‘subtle signs’ that someone is a complete a-hole

Life

Over on Reddit people have been sharing the ‘subtle signs’ that someone isn’t a good person.

Although, to be strictly accurate, not many of these signs are exactly subtle and it’s not just that they’re not a ‘good person’, they sound like a complete a-hole.

Anyway, we’ve read them all so you don’t have to and these 19 telltale signs rang loudest.

1.

‘Every time you interact with them, you feel worse than before.’

simtyhopcc

2.

‘Anything you say to them can and will be used against you, but subtly.’

kookycandies

3.

‘How they treat the person serving them at dinner.’

SJ548

4.

‘When they can’t apologise.’

tarkuspig

5.

‘They often criticize others but can’t handle any criticism about themselves at all.’

SuvenPan

6.

‘They are very concerned with making sure you know they’re a good person.’

lostaoldier481

7.

‘Halfway through the grocery store, in the middle of the rice aisle, or somewhere equally warm, they suddenly decide they don’t need the frozen / refrigerated item in their cart after all, and rather than returning it to where they found it, they instead choose to just leave it on the shelf.

‘There is nothing preventing them from putting it back in the cooler / freezer, but they’re actively making the choice to allow fish, raw meat, milk / ice cream, or whatever else to sit in the open air, and spoil.’

IdespiseGACHAgames

8.

‘When they always “playfully” insult you, but can’t handle any criticism about themselves at all.’

ChristopherHPowell

9.

‘They cut in line.’

deeroc420

10.

‘They say you’re wrong for getting upset at their wrong behavior.’

Practical_Internal86