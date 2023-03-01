Entertainment

There’s a rather unfortunate and hilarious error on the website of this GB News presenter’s church

David Harris. Updated March 1st, 2023

If you haven’t heard of the right wing GB News presenter and political commentator ‘Father’ Calvin Robinson, then we envy you.

He’s gone on record as defending British colonialism, opposing same-sex marriage, being vehemently against pre-marital sex and, naturally, being thunderingly supportive of Brexit.

He is also a self-styled clergyman, despite being refused ordination into the Church of England, presumably because of his abhorrent views.

He now preaches his vile nonsense at the ‘Free Church of England’, on the website of which, Twitter user Banquo’s Ghost spotted something very curious…

Did you spot the error? Let’s take a closer look at the third pic…

Do you see it? We’ve checked the website to see if it’s real, and yep – it’s still there!

And if you haven’t spotted it yet, then here’s the explanation…

from Facepalm GIFs via Gfycat

Oh dear! Yes – it’s the Natural History Museum. And that would be a statue of…?

It just gets better!

Here’s what other Twitter users made of it…

And when the ‘plastic pastor’ was called out, his response was utterly predictable…

