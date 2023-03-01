There’s a rather unfortunate and hilarious error on the website of this GB News presenter’s church

Entertainment

If you haven’t heard of the right wing GB News presenter and political commentator ‘Father’ Calvin Robinson, then we envy you.

He’s gone on record as defending British colonialism, opposing same-sex marriage, being vehemently against pre-marital sex and, naturally, being thunderingly supportive of Brexit.

He is also a self-styled clergyman, despite being refused ordination into the Church of England, presumably because of his abhorrent views.

He now preaches his vile nonsense at the ‘Free Church of England’, on the website of which, Twitter user Banquo’s Ghost spotted something very curious…

So this "delightful" character has a church in London he does his vicar-ing at. Pic 2 (on the right) is from his website "About our church". Pic 3 is a close up of that image. For 5pts: – why is this hilarious? For 10pts: – the theological reason for this being hilarious. pic.twitter.com/qn2OJalwdi — Banquo's Ghost (@_banquos_ghost_) February 21, 2023

Did you spot the error? Let’s take a closer look at the third pic…

Do you see it? We’ve checked the website to see if it’s real, and yep – it’s still there!

And if you haven’t spotted it yet, then here’s the explanation…

That's the Natural History Museum isn't it? Temple of evolution. — chiller ★ (@chiller) February 21, 2023

from Facepalm GIFs via Gfycat

Oh dear! Yes – it’s the Natural History Museum. And that would be a statue of…?

It’s the Natural History Museum. With Charles Darwin’s statue bang centre of the photo – the origin of the species being the first big nail in God’s coffin – being used by someone who epitomises the survival of the thickest. — Royston supports Nurses (@Voodoo_Roy) February 22, 2023

It just gets better!

Here’s what other Twitter users made of it…

1.

The Church of Darwin. — Dr Martin Opposes Gov’t Corruption (@MartinRemains) February 21, 2023

2.

This is just perfect. — Jon Dewey (@Writethinking) February 21, 2023

3.

All praise our lord and saviour, Charles Darwin. — Cammie Racing (@CammieRacing) February 22, 2023

4.

5.

Book of Darwin 4: 12-14 "Jesus spoke unto to the Diplodocus, 'begone from my fields. You are treading on my wheat from which I make my bread' " "and behold the diplodocus did bellow and move" "and thus Jesus was grateful, as he would need that bread in Matthew 14: 13-21" pic.twitter.com/ki96GzLPsr — Banquo's Ghost (@_banquos_ghost_) February 22, 2023

And when the ‘plastic pastor’ was called out, his response was utterly predictable…

I think I "may" have hit a nerve 🤣 Skin thinner than a fag paper… pic.twitter.com/3ERSiO8L20 — Banquo's Ghost (@_banquos_ghost_) February 22, 2023

