This plantation visitor’s furious 2-star review got just the responses it deserved

Leading contender for review of the week is surely this, a furious 2-star review left by this visitor to a plantation museum.

They were outraged that the tour guide talked about slavery rather than ‘southern history’ and, well, best have a read for yourself.

And it got just the responses it deserved.

‘My husband’s prediction of what they would say at Auschwitz. “We didn’t want to see all this stuff about Jews…”

Mamamagpie “Ugh, enough about the reactor, when do we get to ride the ferris wheel?”

Think_please ‘I’ve got some bad news to break to her about Germans and Italians …’

Pure-Force8338 “Tell me the history of this place, but not the actual history. Gimme the Gone With the Wind version.”

Pissedliberalgranny

And also this.

‘The gent in that photo is Michael Twitty. He’s a James Beard prize-winning novelist who focuses on how slavery and other cultures influenced what has become southern food. ‘You don’t go to hear him talk without expecting to hear about slavery, unless you’re just not paying attention to anything around you.’

fabhats

