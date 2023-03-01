Celebrity

This epic Times correction gets better and better (or worse and worse, depending on your point of view)

John Plunkett. Updated March 1st, 2023

Not the first newspaper correction we’ve featured on these pages, but it might be the most epic.

It’s a post-script to a Times interview with the great Michael Rosen – author, poet, activist and much else besides.

It’s just gone viral on Reddit because, well, look.

And here it is again, just in case it’s tricky to read.

Ooof, that’s one for the corrections and clarifications hall of fame.

And here’s what the great man made of it.

Here’s the original interview, just in case you fancy a read (you’ll probably have to pay for it, though).

And because we’re talking Rosen, any excuse to remember this fabulous takedown from back in the day of Piers Morgan’s son, Spencer.

Finally, Michael Rosen’s new book!

Source Twitter @DavidJ_Brindle