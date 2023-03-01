Surely the worst advice you’ll read this week – 9 funniest responses

Life

You surely won’t read any worse advice this week (and very possibly this year) than this.

One garlic tampon a day keeps the doctor away,’ said Neolithique who shared it over on Reddit. And these are our favourite 9 responses.

‘At least you know your baby won’t be a vampire.’

psych0act1ve ‘*at yeast.’

humper-Comet ‘It burns a lot, though…’ ‘Sweetheart, that means it works ❤️’

Alegria-D “It means your body is detoxing”.

Neolithique ‘What’s craziest to me is that the woman receiving this “advice” isn’t like “WTF, I’m not doing that!?”

thriceness ‘That is NOT how you make garlic bread.’

persephone7821 ‘But it is precisely how to make garlic broad!’

RipOdd9001 ‘FFS everyone knows you’re supposed to use an onion.’

PenguinPyrate ‘Instructions unclear. Gave birth to Penne Alfredo.’

And just in case you were wondering …

‘Garlic does in fact have some antibiotic properties’ ‘Unfortunately yeast is not a bacteria and garlic has little effect on it.

Source Reddit u/Neolithique