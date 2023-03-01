Politics

Stephen Flynn’s question to Rishi Sunak after he bigged up N Ireland’s access to the EU was A++

John Plunkett. Updated March 1st, 2023

You’ll probably have seen that clip by now in which prime minister Rishi Sunak said how exciting it was for Northern Ireland to have access not only to the UK but to the EU single market.

Go, Northern Ireland! And it prompted no end of comment, as you might imagine, much of which we rounded up here.

But surely no-one put it better – or simpler – than Stephen Flynn, the Westminster leader of the SNP, at Prime Minister’s Questions today.

Never mind the answer – a load of nonsense, obviously – the question was 10/10.

Didn’t spot the ‘playing with politics’ bit ourselves but each to their own.

All of which took us back to this fabulous Stephen Flynn question from January this year, when he bodied both Sunak and Boris Johnson.

Magnificent.

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK