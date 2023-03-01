Stephen Flynn’s question to Rishi Sunak after he bigged up N Ireland’s access to the EU was A++

Politics

You’ll probably have seen that clip by now in which prime minister Rishi Sunak said how exciting it was for Northern Ireland to have access not only to the UK but to the EU single market.

‘Northern Ireland is in the unbelievably special position – unique position in the entire world – in having privileged access not just to the UK market… but also the EU single market’ ‘Nobody else has that. No one. Only you guys, only here’ Rishi Sunak hails his Brexit deal pic.twitter.com/StDkAV57qm — ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) February 28, 2023

Go, Northern Ireland! And it prompted no end of comment, as you might imagine, much of which we rounded up here.

But surely no-one put it better – or simpler – than Stephen Flynn, the Westminster leader of the SNP, at Prime Minister’s Questions today.

Never mind the answer – a load of nonsense, obviously – the question was 10/10.

Stephen Flynn(SNP) – Yesterday, the Prime Minister said that EU single market access was special, exciting & attractive… why is he denying it to the rest of us? Rishi Sunak – It’s disappointing that he’s seeking to play politics with the situation in Northern Ireland#PMQs pic.twitter.com/7upgTIyXbT — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) March 1, 2023

Didn’t spot the ‘playing with politics’ bit ourselves but each to their own.

Stephen Flynn asking Rishi Sunak at #PMQs the question everyone wants an answer to: “if EU single market access is special, exciting and attractive… why is he denying it for the rest of us?” 🔥 — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@mrdavemacleod) March 1, 2023

Stephen Flynn never fails us 🔥🔥🔥 He’s scorched the earth beneath rishi sunaks brexity feet, as always the unelected unmandated PM is disappointed in Flynn for playing politics 🤯 If there’s one person in #PMQs you can reply on, it’s him.#ToriesDevoidOfShame #NIProtocol pic.twitter.com/7BsAPPzbQk — kerry ✊💙💙 (backing Nurses) (@hewitson10) March 1, 2023

Sick of that "playing politics" line whenever they're held to account on something. They do it with everything - they especially did it during Covid when they were mismanaging it all. — Adam Young (@_AdamYoung) March 1, 2023

SNP's Stephen Flynn: "Yesterday, the prime minister said that EU single market access was special, exceptional and attractive. If that's the case, why is he denying it to the rest of us?" #PMQs — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) March 1, 2023

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn establishing himself as a new start of PMQs. Short sharp clever questions — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) March 1, 2023

All of which took us back to this fabulous Stephen Flynn question from January this year, when he bodied both Sunak and Boris Johnson.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn asks PM what 'advice he would have for individuals seeking to protect their personal finances' The PM responds to the question by discussing the government's energy plan Latest👉 https://t.co/WUnquWvHqf 📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/46TYx50A4L — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 25, 2023

Magnificent.

