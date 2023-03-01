Rubbish February? Console yourself that these 17 people probably had a worse month than you

Life

Not only is February the shortest month of the year, it is also the most irritating, basically just more January but without the novelty of the new year.

Anyway, before we get started on that, at least we can console ourselves that however bad our February was, it could have been worse, as evidenced by the corner of Reddit ‘well that sucks’.

1. ‘This “gift” for employee appreciation’

2. ‘Washing machine decided to eat itself…’

3. ‘Friend was served this burger last night. Waitress physically recoiled when we showed her. I’m not a burger expert but that seems a little too pink’



4. ‘Was crawling through the attic and found a couple of broken trusses’



5. ‘Cleaning your toilet with dishwashing detergent’



6. ‘Fantastic, how’s your day going?’

7. ‘This is why I don’t cook’

8. ‘Package mis-delivered to a neighbor, they deny it being delivered and are keeping it’

9. ‘My stress ball exploded’



