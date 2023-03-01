Marjorie Taylor Greene’s CrossFit video will make you cringe so hard you’ll get a six-pack

Politics

Trump cultist and Republican Representative for a district of Georgia, Marjorie Taylor Greene took time out of her busy schedule of calling for the United States to be broken in two along party lines* to boast about her CrossFit routine on Twitter.

*sometimes abbreviated to ‘treason’

This is what it looked like in action.

CrossFit is the Pickleball of workouts pic.twitter.com/wm8z0UVKlW — litquidity (@litcapital) February 28, 2023

Is cringing cardio? Asking for a friend.

We’re all for people keeping themselves healthy, but this has strong Donald Trump ‘I’m better than you lot’ vibes, and it didn’t go down well with tweeters.

If she was going for the burn – mission accomplished.

1.

Is this a vaccine side effect video https://t.co/hCFCeyfvQg — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) February 28, 2023

2.

Post national divorce, will Red States get all the cross fit equipment? https://t.co/MrTK9IWpKV — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) February 27, 2023

3.

I moved my goldfish Zip’s tank into my parents room for like a week in middle school. I swear to god he acted exactly like this then died https://t.co/5IARtgd3KJ — dylan gelula (@DylanGelula) February 27, 2023

4.

I was going to work out today but this made me not want to https://t.co/aMKXGksNJ2 — Davram (@davramdavram) February 27, 2023

5.

Rotator cuff destruction speed run https://t.co/fOZ2qewv6x — Jake Hanrahan (@Jake_Hanrahan) February 28, 2023

6.

Can’t speak to the mind and spirit part but everyone i know who’s done crossfit has irrevocably destroyed their back https://t.co/yEWtDY5bfX — eve6 (@Eve6) February 26, 2023

7.

8.