Politics

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s CrossFit video will make you cringe so hard you’ll get a six-pack

Poke Staff. Updated March 1st, 2023

Trump cultist and Republican Representative for a district of Georgia, Marjorie Taylor Greene took time out of her busy schedule of calling for the United States to be broken in two along party lines* to boast about her CrossFit routine on Twitter.

*sometimes abbreviated to ‘treason’

This is what it looked like in action.

Is cringing cardio? Asking for a friend.

We’re all for people keeping themselves healthy, but this has strong Donald Trump ‘I’m better than you lot’ vibes, and it didn’t go down well with tweeters.

If she was going for the burn – mission accomplished.

