James Blunt had the best comeback for a troll who said his music ‘rides the middle and appeals to no-one’

Celebrity

As anyone who knows anything about Twitter will tell you, James Blunt is the king of the perfectly executed comeback.

And the singer has been at it again after this DJ’s thread of album criticism alighted on his best-known album. And it’s fair to say he wasn’t too impressed.

With all due respect to @Br0wn__ he doesn’t have the biggest following on Twitter, but it didn’t escape the singer’s attention, whose comeback went straight to number one in the charts.

Boom.

Even I bought it — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) February 28, 2023

I wish I could release the 18th biggest selling album of all time in the U.K. and then find 11 million people that it didn’t appeal to to buy it… what are the chances, right?👀🤷‍♂️ — Stuzi 🐝🐝🐝 (@Stuzipants) March 1, 2023

💪🏽 — R Y L A N (@Rylan) February 28, 2023

And if it’s put you in the mood for this sort of thing, enjoy 27 times Blunt made us smile on Twitter in 2022.

Source Twitter @JamesBlunt