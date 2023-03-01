Rishi Sunak said the quiet part out loud – and ‘Colin from Portsmouth’ had questions

Entertainment

With all the excitement of agreeing a new Northern Ireland Brexit deal and probably condemning Boris Johnson to the back benches for the foreseeable future, Rishi Sunak let his mouth get ahead of his brain – effectively rubbishing Brexit.

Absolutely F*****G INCREDIBLE! Rishi Sunak just spent 2 minutes boasting about how Northern Ireland is the "most exciting exciting investment zone on the planet" because it has full access to the UK and EU market… You know… like we did before Brexit!#WindsorFramework pic.twitter.com/e2dE7t1R9D — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) February 28, 2023

Jaws dropped. Fingers were pointed. Tweets were sent.

Isn’t it funny that when the entire UK had access to the EU single market it made us a “vassal state”, but now that Northern Ireland have it, they are in a “unique”, “special” and “privileged” position. #BrexitDisaster — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) February 28, 2023

We made NI a unique place for investment… by ensuring the rest of the UK can’t be. pic.twitter.com/TtwgFgloNP — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) February 28, 2023

BREAKING: Rishi Sunak has explained his new Brexit deal is brilliant because Northern Ireland gets all the benefits of the single market and Tory MPs keep all the benefits of tax avoidance. It's a best of both words x — Laura Kuenssberg beyond parody (@LKTranslator) February 28, 2023

Yes @RishiSunak privileged access to the EU single market is unbelievably exciting… and ALL Brits deserve to regain it some day soon !#rejoin 🇬🇧 🇪🇺https://t.co/J46PVBYu0x — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) February 28, 2023

Anthony Richardson and Mark Davison – The Exploding Heads – let us know what their concerned listener, Colin from Portsmouth, thought of it all.

📞"How come Northern Ireland has access to the single market and the rest of the country doesn't?🇬🇧" "This is the EU jealous of Brexit and punishing us for it, while Woke King Charles stands and smiles!😡" Colin from Portsmouth wants the rest of Britain to have what NI has. pic.twitter.com/OcirnbCSMq — The Exploding Heads (@Exploding_Heads) February 28, 2023

Sunak says Northern Ireland are fortunate to have access to the single market, so why, why, why haven’t we in Britain got that?.

Good question, Colin. Good question.

The sketch landed perfectly with tweeters.

Oh my gosh this is absolutely hilarious 🤣 🤣 🤣 😭 😭 😭 https://t.co/95joWHSTnt — Luke (@puckluckLuke) February 28, 2023

Reality might have been a little too close for comfort.

Absolutely hilarious and terrifyingly accurate – as always! — Mr J (@jonny_jobes) February 28, 2023

