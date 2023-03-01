Entertainment

Rishi Sunak said the quiet part out loud – and ‘Colin from Portsmouth’ had questions

Poke Staff. Updated March 1st, 2023

With all the excitement of agreeing a new Northern Ireland Brexit deal and probably condemning Boris Johnson to the back benches for the foreseeable future, Rishi Sunak let his mouth get ahead of his brain – effectively rubbishing Brexit.

Jaws dropped. Fingers were pointed. Tweets were sent.

Anthony Richardson and Mark DavisonThe Exploding Heads – let us know what their concerned listener, Colin from Portsmouth, thought of it all.

Sunak says Northern Ireland are fortunate to have access to the single market, so why, why, why haven’t we in Britain got that?.

Good question, Colin. Good question.

The sketch landed perfectly with tweeters.

Reality might have been a little too close for comfort.

If you enjoy the work of The Exploding Heads, you might like Anthony and Mark’s spoof sports show, Sports Horn, or want to buy some merch or even chuck something in their tip jar.

Love to the family.

READ MORE

Colin from Portsmouth’s comedy rant about striking workers is almost too believable

Source The Exploding Heads Image Screengrab