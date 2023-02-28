The government’s Windsor Framework has got Brexit done again – these 21 reactions say it all

Politics

Hang out the bunting, sound Big Ben, don your Union Jack hats, for the government has GOT BREXIT DONE – until the next time.

Today @RishiSunak has secured a decisive breakthrough for the people of Northern Ireland 👇 pic.twitter.com/L21H3QGus6 — Conservatives (@Conservatives) February 27, 2023

Rishi Sunak’s new Windsor Framework has killed off the NI Protocol, made trade between Northern Ireland and Great Britain slightly less complicated and might just lead to the renewal of power sharing in the country.

Has Rishi Sunak done the unthinkable and found a deal that the EU, ERG and DUP all agree on? pic.twitter.com/rkm3zxGfDU — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) February 27, 2023

In a bonus for the PM, the agreement, and the UK’s apparent improvement in relations with the EU, could pull the political return rug from under Boris Johnson, who had warned Sunak not to ‘water down’ the deal – and is apparently urging caution to the DUP.

Wow. Rishi Sunak might have just ended Boris Johnson's political career. — Luke McGee (@lukemcgee) February 27, 2023

In a nutshell, the Windsor Framework removes much of the paperwork for goods from the UK mainland intended for NI, while leaving them in place if the items will cross into the Republic of Ireland.

The border is still in the Irish Sea, but it’s a picket fence rather than a brick wall.

This is pathetic. @RishiSunak is praising himself for getting rid of impediments to free trade that only came about because of the Johnson/Sunak deal (which they said would lead to no checks in the Irish Sea). They’re cleaning up their own mess. — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) February 27, 2023

A second key part of the Framework is the Stormont Brake.

While NI has to remain subject to some EU rules because of its soft border with the bloc, there would be a mechanism to prevent future rules being imposed if both Unionist and Republican politicians agreed to oppose them.

It’s a lot to take in, but here’s what people have been saying so far.

1.

The DUP asking their lawyers to explain the Windsor Framework. pic.twitter.com/vcQ3pTJMv3 — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) February 27, 2023

2.

So it’s ‘Brexit Softman Steve Baker’ now? — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) February 27, 2023

3.

See we’re getting Brexit done….again. 👊🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) February 27, 2023

4.

Is it called ‘The Windsor Framework’ because it’s all based around an idea that was popular years ago but now a lot of people realise is an unnecessary waste of cash? — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) February 27, 2023

5.

Oven ready needs redefining — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) February 27, 2023

6.

Did I hear correctly what Andrea leadsom said NI had the “best of both worlds” being inside the single market and GB . If brexit didn’t happen we’d all be in the best of worlds . Carrots for brains — ciaran the euro courier 🇪🇺🇮🇪 (@vanmaneuro) February 27, 2023

7.

The DUP have rejected the Windsor Framework because it doesn't address the fundamental problem of Catholics being allowed to vote. — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) February 27, 2023

8.

The man who set fire to your house wants a reward for rescuing your cat… https://t.co/byc2PcfUyz — Shaun Keaveny 💙 (@shaunwkeaveny) February 27, 2023

9.

The ERG being irrelevant is quite funny. — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) February 27, 2023

10.