This unfortunate pavement works encounter is instant karma in 14 seconds flat

Videos

Look up instant karma in your dictionary and you won’t find it – dictionaries tend not to deal in two words, dummy.

But if it did feature – and it had video, obviously – then you would surely find this, a 14 second video which went viral on Reddit for reasons which will become apparent.

Ooof.

‘Someone put a warning sign on that guy.’

PokemonRfrnzNOTfood ‘Whys this all taped and cordoned off… Must be for people less important than me.’

Devilshire52 ‘This person is very bad at understanding things.’

sloppyredditor ‘This guy just ruined a lot of work, its hilarious but it also totally sucks I feel bad for whoever laid the concrete.’

Ehgadsman ‘He went under a tape that was clearly put there to keep people away and when he stepped on wet concrete he went the other way passing under another yellow tape… My question is, how is this man still alive? 🤡’

thunderc8

Source Reddit u/Altair-GokBoru