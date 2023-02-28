The way this guy casually catches a speeding ball in the crowd is simply incredible

Sport

We’ve seen some impressive crowd catches in the past, but we’re not sure we’ve ever seen one so impressive – or outrageously casual – as this one.

It was shared by Boojibs who said: ‘Reflexes on catching a foul ball’ in the subReddit ‘oddly satisfying’.

Incredible!

‘That was going to be a hospital trip for someone.’

Pinkbeans1 ‘Look at his whole body when he catches it. ‘Homeboy out here bending like Neo from The Matrix dodging bullets… :)’

gazongagizmo ‘Is this guy a time-traveler who was sent to this exact moment to prevent that ball from seriously injuring someone? He caught that ball like the future depended on it!’

pm_nachos_n_tacos ‘That guy clearly played before because his ability to read the trajectory of the ball was impressive. Plus the incredible reflexes.’

RexMarvin ‘He knows how cool he is.’

Swankified_Tristan ‘This is one of those stories where people did in fact clap afterwards.’

Source Reddit u/Boojibs