The way this guy casually catches a speeding ball in the crowd is simply incredible

Poke Staff. Updated February 28th, 2023

We’ve seen some impressive crowd catches in the past, but we’re not sure we’ve ever seen one so impressive – or outrageously casual – as this one.

It was shared by Boojibs who said: ‘Reflexes on catching a foul ball’ in the subReddit ‘oddly satisfying’.

‘That was going to be a hospital trip for someone.’
Pinkbeans1

‘Look at his whole body when he catches it.

‘Homeboy out here bending like Neo from The Matrix dodging bullets… :)’
gazongagizmo

‘Is this guy a time-traveler who was sent to this exact moment to prevent that ball from seriously injuring someone? He caught that ball like the future depended on it!’
pm_nachos_n_tacos

‘That guy clearly played before because his ability to read the trajectory of the ball was impressive. Plus the incredible reflexes.’
RexMarvin

‘He knows how cool he is.’
Swankified_Tristan

‘This is one of those stories where people did in fact clap afterwards.’
myfifthteenthaccount

Source Reddit u/Boojibs