Rishi Sunak on why his Brexit deal is so good for N Ireland will have you facepalming into next year

We’ve lost count of the number of times the government has ‘got Brexit done’ but the good news is they’ve gone and done it again.

Rishi Sunak’s new Windsor Framework has killed off his predecessor Boris Johnson’s NI Protocol and made trade between Northern Ireland and Great Britain slightly less complicated.

Who knows, it might even lead to the renewal of power sharing in the country.

We’ve rounded up lots of our favourite reactions here, but have a listen to what the main man (Rishi Sunak, silly) had to say about it on Radio 4’s Today programme on Tuesday.

Brace!

Rishi Sunak says “NI has this very special position where it has access to the UK & EU markets, which makes it an incredibly attractive place to invest for businesses” Just imagine how attractive Scotland, England & Wales would be for investment if they had the same access. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/flBrBpSMB4 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) February 28, 2023

And here he is saying it again, with pictures this time.

Rishi Sunak – “Northern Ireland is in the unbelievably special position… in the entire world… in having privileged access to the UK home market… but also the European Union single market… nobody else has that… only you guys” in Northern Ireland. 🤦 pic.twitter.com/E95X09fwFK — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) February 28, 2023

And that sound you can hear is the entire nation (well, a large part of it) facepalming into another dimension.

1.

Sunak boasts Northern Ireland will have "very special access" to the European market. Errr, the whole of the UK did until he and other Con artists sold Brexit. — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) February 28, 2023

2.

“Nobody else has that, no one…only you guys…” How is not one person in the crowd screaming: “We did have that before you took it away, you UTTER BELL”pic.twitter.com/16ypf2Qg4e — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) February 28, 2023

3.

So close to getting it pic.twitter.com/7ku5xTKZTB — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) February 28, 2023

4.

if you think Sunak's deal is good wait till you hear about what we used to have — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) February 28, 2023

5.

Sunak says Ireland is now an “attractive place to invest” because it has access to both UK and EU market. If it’s so good why did the UK leave? — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) February 28, 2023

6.

“You guys are in the unique position of having privileged access not just to the UK market, but also the EU single market. You know, like you used to have before we fucked you over with Brexit”pic.twitter.com/Kuc6RvBqhH — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) February 28, 2023

7.

It's quite something watching a government that has just created seven years of Brexit chaos, now seeking praise for clearing a small part of it back up again. — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) February 27, 2023

8.

Rishi Sunak in genius mode… explaining why having full access to UK home market and EU Single Market is so prized by investors. Could even explain why UK’s massive internal investment dropped when Brexit pulled England, Scotland and Wales out of exactly that enviable position. pic.twitter.com/jqWcqgqPbl — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) February 28, 2023

9.

are you having your street parties today or waiting for the weekend? we're having ours today — Neil Gibbons (@neilgibbons) February 28, 2023

10.

Rishi Sunak tells #PMConnect that NI is “world’s most exciting economic zone" b/c of access to both GB and EU markets. Earlier he said this "very special position" makes it "incredibly attractive" place to invest. This is, of course, the status *whole* UK had before Brexit 🤔 — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) February 28, 2023

11.

We’ll see but I think that’s a pretty impressive agreement. I might even take a day off from pointing out that, from the U.K. point of view, it’s an exercise in damage limitation where the damage remains entirely unnecessary & self-inflicted & can’t even be acknowledged yet. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) February 27, 2023

To conclude …

Rishi Sunak explaining why we should have stayed in the EU 🤯 pic.twitter.com/z4wkPgK7fc — Jemma Forte (@jemmaforte) February 28, 2023

And this.

Sounds amazing Rishi. Does anyone know how we achieve this in the rest of the UK? https://t.co/f3wnkInqBI — THE SECRET TORY – CBE 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) February 28, 2023

And finally, this!

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK