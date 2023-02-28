Life

These real estate ‘influencers’ appeared to suggest you should tip your landlords and got all the response they deserved

David Harris. Updated February 28th, 2023

Over on TikTok a pair of real estate ‘influencers’ have gone viral by appearing to suggest you should tip your landlords.

The video, by @twoguystakeonrealestate, prompted no end of comment after it was shared on Twitter by people like @ChelseaWooff

… and @SaeedDiCaprio.

And some people took it seriously – much more seriously – than others.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2