These real estate ‘influencers’ appeared to suggest you should tip your landlords and got all the response they deserved
Over on TikTok a pair of real estate ‘influencers’ have gone viral by appearing to suggest you should tip your landlords.
The video, by @twoguystakeonrealestate, prompted no end of comment after it was shared on Twitter by people like @ChelseaWooff …
I hate landlords
I hate landlords pic.twitter.com/38N4xERub3
— 43% Turnt (@ChelseaWooff) February 27, 2023
… and @SaeedDiCaprio.
landlords thinking they deserve a tip is actually crazy pic.twitter.com/8J4vte1mkp
— Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) February 27, 2023
And some people took it seriously – much more seriously – than others.
1.
“so you’ll tip a barista? 🤓” yes so they can survive because you’re leeching off their already minimal income so you don’t have to do any work
— Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) February 27, 2023
2.
@2GuysTake the only tip I’ll give u is to get a real job I’m so serious
— Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) February 27, 2023
3.
I’m a peaceful person. I try to always give people the benefit of the doubt and look kindly upon those with different views. I don’t like to yell and I’ve never physically struck someone with the intent to harm them in my life.
Then I found landlord tiktok. I am now violent.
— Your Inner Thought (@nickdorazio3rd) February 28, 2023
4.
“On call 24/7”
Meanwhile actual land lords: pic.twitter.com/QiOux2vKXw
— ryan @ is this a bedbuge? (@rhinoceroseosei) February 27, 2023
5.
Tip them out of a wheelbarrow into a pit maybe.
— eddie (@edwardnelson4tn) February 27, 2023
6.
Imagine paying someone else’s mortgage and they have the nerve to demand tips for this privilege.
— Marex Kai (@MarexKai) February 28, 2023
7.
Tips are for workers who provide services.
Landlords are not workers and don’t provide a service.
— High Speed/Low Drag 4rklift Oper8or 🇭🇹🇵🇸 (@AJamesHidell) February 27, 2023