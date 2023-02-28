These real estate ‘influencers’ appeared to suggest you should tip your landlords and got all the response they deserved

Life

Over on TikTok a pair of real estate ‘influencers’ have gone viral by appearing to suggest you should tip your landlords.

The video, by @twoguystakeonrealestate, prompted no end of comment after it was shared on Twitter by people like @ChelseaWooff …

I hate landlords pic.twitter.com/38N4xERub3 — 43% Turnt (@ChelseaWooff) February 27, 2023

… and @SaeedDiCaprio.

landlords thinking they deserve a tip is actually crazy pic.twitter.com/8J4vte1mkp — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) February 27, 2023

And some people took it seriously – much more seriously – than others.

“so you’ll tip a barista? 🤓” yes so they can survive because you’re leeching off their already minimal income so you don’t have to do any work — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) February 27, 2023

@2GuysTake the only tip I’ll give u is to get a real job I’m so serious — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) February 27, 2023

I’m a peaceful person. I try to always give people the benefit of the doubt and look kindly upon those with different views. I don’t like to yell and I’ve never physically struck someone with the intent to harm them in my life. Then I found landlord tiktok. I am now violent. — Your Inner Thought (@nickdorazio3rd) February 28, 2023

“On call 24/7” Meanwhile actual land lords: pic.twitter.com/QiOux2vKXw — ryan @ is this a bedbuge? (@rhinoceroseosei) February 27, 2023

Tip them out of a wheelbarrow into a pit maybe. — eddie (@edwardnelson4tn) February 27, 2023

Imagine paying someone else’s mortgage and they have the nerve to demand tips for this privilege. — Marex Kai (@MarexKai) February 28, 2023

