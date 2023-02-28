An old double glazing commercial from Chicago has resurfaced on Twitter, and it’s astonishing stuff

Pics

A marvellous 1980s ad for the ‘Super Sash Window Company’ has resurfaced on Twitter, thanks to James Leighton who shared it with the comment, “If the mob owned a double glazing company in the 1980s, and made a commercial, it would look something like this.”

Have a look for yourself…

I can’t believe this is real! If the mob owned a double glazing company in the 1980s, and made a commercial, it would look something like this. 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/f3BLKFRhpV — James Leighton (@JamesL1927) February 14, 2023

It’s an offer you couldn’t refuse. Well, you COULD refuse, but you’d no doubt wind up sleeping with the fishes.

Here’s what Twitter made of it…

1.

I was interested until he said "I'll bring it myself" — daz boot (@FacileTalk) February 14, 2023

2.

Windows are our business. Better yet, let me come to the house and we'll talk windows. You got a nice little window there but it could be better. You get me? — Alec (@alecwriter120) February 14, 2023

3.

My windows are funny? My windows are funny? Funny how? — Sabai D (@danimal555) February 14, 2023

4.

"Nice windows. Be a shame if anything happened to 'em." — Kranti Pally (@krantipally) February 14, 2023

5.

“Our number will be on the rock tossed through your front window at 10pm…” — Ted Nesbitt (@TedNesNA) February 14, 2023

6.

“And if I should come to see youse with the book and you don’t sign up for new windahs, I’ll even come back again a few days later after all your windah’s mysteriously broke on the same night. It’s a dangerous area, windah’s sometimes get broken.” — ewrpex87 (@Njbeacbum45) February 14, 2023

7.

8.

This is amazing. Nicky Two-Panes is a helluva salesman. — Schrödinger's Litter Box (@Brewjew308) February 14, 2023

9.

I feel like giving him 15% right now just to protect my current window situation. — MattMsFanSince1977☕️⚾️☮️🧡💛💙💜🦄🌈🌮🥎🐝🎤⚾️☕️ (@MrWCoffeeDude) February 14, 2023

Who knows what other pies Super Sash had their fingers in?

Now Ma’am, wit all due respeck, your husband owes me a lot of money. I can climb right through this winda here at night and bam! By the way, we also own funeral homes in the area — Jacob Christner (@JakeThePundit) February 15, 2023

Source James Leighton Image Screengrab