An old double glazing commercial from Chicago has resurfaced on Twitter, and it’s astonishing stuff

David Harris. Updated February 28th, 2023

A marvellous 1980s ad for the ‘Super Sash Window Company’ has resurfaced on Twitter, thanks to James Leighton who shared it with the comment, “If the mob owned a double glazing company in the 1980s, and made a commercial, it would look something like this.”

Have a look for yourself…

It’s an offer you couldn’t refuse. Well, you COULD refuse, but you’d no doubt wind up sleeping with the fishes.

Here’s what Twitter made of it…

Who knows what other pies Super Sash had their fingers in?

Source James Leighton Image Screengrab