An old double glazing commercial from Chicago has resurfaced on Twitter, and it’s astonishing stuff
A marvellous 1980s ad for the ‘Super Sash Window Company’ has resurfaced on Twitter, thanks to James Leighton who shared it with the comment, “If the mob owned a double glazing company in the 1980s, and made a commercial, it would look something like this.”
Have a look for yourself…
I can’t believe this is real!
If the mob owned a double glazing company in the 1980s, and made a commercial, it would look something like this.
— James Leighton (@JamesL1927) February 14, 2023
It’s an offer you couldn’t refuse. Well, you COULD refuse, but you’d no doubt wind up sleeping with the fishes.
Here’s what Twitter made of it…
1.
I was interested until he said "I'll bring it myself"
— daz boot (@FacileTalk) February 14, 2023
2.
Windows are our business. Better yet, let me come to the house and we'll talk windows. You got a nice little window there but it could be better. You get me?
— Alec (@alecwriter120) February 14, 2023
3.
My windows are funny? My windows are funny? Funny how?
— Sabai D (@danimal555) February 14, 2023
4.
"Nice windows. Be a shame if anything happened to 'em."
— Kranti Pally (@krantipally) February 14, 2023
5.
“Our number will be on the rock tossed through your front window at 10pm…”
— Ted Nesbitt (@TedNesNA) February 14, 2023
6.
“And if I should come to see youse with the book and you don’t sign up for new windahs, I’ll even come back again a few days later after all your windah’s mysteriously broke on the same night. It’s a dangerous area, windah’s sometimes get broken.”
— ewrpex87 (@Njbeacbum45) February 14, 2023
7.
“Hey neighbor. Where’d ya get those windows?” pic.twitter.com/Crrh4hbUVo
— Brad (@nukulartek) February 14, 2023
8.
This is amazing. Nicky Two-Panes is a helluva salesman.
— Schrödinger's Litter Box (@Brewjew308) February 14, 2023
9.
I feel like giving him 15% right now just to protect my current window situation.
— MattMsFanSince1977☕️⚾️☮️🧡💛💙💜🦄🌈🌮🥎🐝🎤⚾️☕️ (@MrWCoffeeDude) February 14, 2023
Who knows what other pies Super Sash had their fingers in?
Now Ma’am, wit all due respeck, your husband owes me a lot of money. I can climb right through this winda here at night and bam! By the way, we also own funeral homes in the area
— Jacob Christner (@JakeThePundit) February 15, 2023
READ MORE
People are paying tribute to the late Mikhail Gorbachev by sharing his iconic Pizza Hut advert
Source James Leighton Image Screengrab