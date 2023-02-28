Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza’s hilariously dark double act is our new favourite awards moment

Celebrity

Awards season is now well and truly in full swing, with the Baftas just gone and the Oscars coming up on 12 March.

But you surely won’t seen a funnier awards moment than this, from Monday night’s Screen Actors Guild awards.

It’s the pairing of Wednesday star Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza from Parks and Recreation and The White Lotus. And it’s just, well, best have a watch for yourself.

Aubrey Plaza and Jenna Ortega being dark and moody together…love lol#SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/DOsD3bswlW — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 27, 2023

Give them an award all of their own.

And here are just a few of the many, many things people said about it.

This is all I ever wanted. — Thomas Sanders (@ThomasSanders) February 28, 2023

this was a GREAT movie pitch pic.twitter.com/NqxcMddCMn — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) February 27, 2023

Aubrey Plaza is different breed. pic.twitter.com/KV77VWa2X8 — ˣ (@MrUnknwn_) February 27, 2023

this has permanently affected me in so many ways. — betty says GOOD RIDDANCE (@pasturstreet) February 27, 2023

the way i had 7 cardiac arrests and fainted pic.twitter.com/sifq7O8ZWc — ☾ wenclair’s #1 believer ✹ (@thinkingofjenna) February 27, 2023

Look give me a movie with these two, Brie Larson and Natasha Lyonne and we got blockbuster gold. — Kristina (@Cheetara1986) February 27, 2023

The difference is that Jenna Ortega just plays a character, Aubrey Plaza is like that literally all the time. — Omar Guillen (@LucianLegacy) February 27, 2023

One plays Wednesday and one IS Wednesday. Lol — Charles Wright (@chuckles1004) February 27, 2023

Source Twitter @SpencerAlthouse