Celebrity

Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza’s hilariously dark double act is our new favourite awards moment

John Plunkett. Updated February 28th, 2023

Awards season is now well and truly in full swing, with the Baftas just gone and the Oscars coming up on 12 March.

But you surely won’t seen a funnier awards moment than this, from Monday night’s Screen Actors Guild awards.

It’s the pairing of Wednesday star Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza from Parks and Recreation and The White Lotus. And it’s just, well, best have a watch for yourself.

Give them an award all of their own.

And here are just a few of the many, many things people said about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Source Twitter @SpencerAlthouse