Finally, a straight-talking politician on the BBC’s Politics Live and it made everyone’s day better

A refreshing moment of straight-talking on today’s BBC Politics Live, and it’s not always we say that.

It’s former home secretary Jacqui Smith, with whom we have no particular sympathy, but she had us cheering with her especially frank response for Talk TV international editor (among other things) Isabel Oakeshott.

Oakeshott was busy blaming remainers for the multiple problems caused by Brexit by ‘systematically attempting to block Brexit ever happening as a result of which it had taken a lot longer than it would have done’.

And Smith’s response surely spoke for us all. Well, most of us.

Quite.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Jacqui Smith has just told Isabelle Oakeshott to shut up on #politicslive and then calmly dismantled her whole Brexit deregulation fantasy wonderful stuff — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@mrdavemacleod) February 28, 2023

Jacqui Smith telling Isabel Oakeshott to shut up is the beginning of the New Labour redemption arc. #PoliticsLive pic.twitter.com/LQHwQ8uZW0 — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) February 28, 2023

Jacqui Smith echoing the sentiments of a nation. — Janna == (@1stjanna) February 28, 2023

Brexity dullard Isabel Oakeshott blaming the failure of (you guessed it…) Brexit on the Labour Party who had no part in any of the Brexit negotiations… Watch Jacqui Smith tell her to shut up, and watch her sat there with a face longer than a docker’s tea break #PoliticsLive pic.twitter.com/cKGcsAXuIf — Stuzi 🐝🐝🐝 (@Stuzipants) February 28, 2023

Jacqui Smith: "Oh, Isobel, shut up." Oakeshott took great offence at the lack of civility (which apparently does not include not interrupting and talking over everyone). At the end of the programme, Smith apologised for "setting a bad example". ~AA pic.twitter.com/Nz2UEV02EC — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) February 28, 2023

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK