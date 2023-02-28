Politics

Finally, a straight-talking politician on the BBC’s Politics Live and it made everyone’s day better

Updated February 28th, 2023

A refreshing moment of straight-talking on today’s BBC Politics Live, and it’s not always we say that.

It’s former home secretary Jacqui Smith, with whom we have no particular sympathy, but she had us cheering with her especially frank response for Talk TV international editor (among other things) Isabel Oakeshott.

Oakeshott was busy blaming remainers for the multiple problems caused by Brexit by ‘systematically attempting to block Brexit ever happening as a result of which it had taken a lot longer than it would have done’.

And Smith’s response surely spoke for us all. Well, most of us.

Quite.

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK