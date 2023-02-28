The Conservatives are boasting about cleaning the rivers and beaches and irony is stone dead
Before their time was taken up boasting about making Brexit slightly less crap in Northern Ireland, the Conservatives posted a video to let us all know how they’re cleaning up the rivers and beaches.
We’re cleaning up our rivers and beaches, here’s how.👇 pic.twitter.com/CXBe4JtLBI
— Conservatives (@Conservatives) February 25, 2023
Er …
Quite apart from the fact that it’s a list of four things but says it’s five, there were shades of this about it.
These tweets absolutely nailed it.
1.
is it by calling a general election so you’re voted out pic.twitter.com/hhvlWzSJO2
— Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) February 26, 2023
2.
wow that’s so cool, who messed them up tho https://t.co/XVQoZGi4sG
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) February 26, 2023
3.
No, they really aren't. #FakeNews #Greenwashing https://t.co/UFAJ2hujSD
— Jenny Jones (@GreenJennyJones) February 26, 2023
4.
"George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four is set in a society terrorised by a totalitarian ideology propagated by The Sewage and Turnip Party." https://t.co/eGCTBQvbDe
— Central Bylines (@CentralBylines) February 25, 2023
5.
What a load of cobblers
— Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) February 26, 2023
6.
5. Privatised water
4. Voted for sewage pollution
3. Misled the public
2. Blamed everybody else
1. Made an expensive video to cover it all up
— SOS Whitstable (@SOSWhitstable) February 26, 2023
7.
Just because someone says something, doesn't make it true.
The conservatives are cleaning up our (previously clean) waterways.
And I am a supermodel. https://t.co/RbGIxXs1Cs
— Cazoo 🪣🪠 🐶🇪🇺 (@cazzerbooth) February 25, 2023
8.
The Conservative's new clean water video
“How many fingers am I holding up, Winston?"
"Four."
"And if the Party says that it is not four but five – then how many?" https://t.co/7x3wc6C1N1
— Louis 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 〓〓 💙 Defend the right to vote (@LouisHenwood) February 25, 2023
9.
lol no you're not
— Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) February 25, 2023
10.
This has to be from a parody account 😂 https://t.co/DR3vKev5Qg
— Mike (@NSon1955) February 25, 2023
11.
Not only have they filled our waters with sh!t….
But they're expecting you to swallow this sh!t https://t.co/ufAlFMnlPn
— Stormzy💙 (@Nurseborisbash) February 27, 2023
12.
Oh aye pic.twitter.com/zCz1nLohII
— Martyn Brunt 💙 (@MartynBrunt) February 26, 2023
From the people who brought you ‘We’re fixing the NI Brexit deal that we messed up’ …
So if I’ve got this right…the Tories are now claiming to be fixing an economy (that they broke), cleaning waterways (that they allowed to be filled with sewage) & cutting NHS waiting lists (that went through the roof on their watch)
And they want another 5 years?
— David (@Zero_4) February 25, 2023
