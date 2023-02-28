Animals

This guy noticed a frog living on his fence and the story gets better and better

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 28th, 2023

Australian TikToker Dazza – @unknowndazza – has gone wildly viral for combining 3D printing, imagination and being an all-round lovely guy – to make a fantastic home for a frog.

After chronicling the amazing story via a series of TikToks, Dazza pulled the whole thing together into one heartwarming epic.

@unknowndazza The Full Frod Story! It’s been a crazy journey from 0 to 60k people of Frodrick! Appreciate your ideas and support☺️ #Frodrick #startedfromthebottomnowwehere #FrodHouse ♬ Enemy feat. J.I.D. (from the series Arcane League of Legends) – Imagine Dragons

Well, that escalated – if not quickly, then impressively. At the time of writing, the post has had 4.8 million likes and almost 25 million views in a day. Here’s what TikTok users have been saying about Dazza’s frog complex.

Bro casually just changed the life of a frog.
Aggy T

There’s a frog out there living better than me😭
Saturns_uravity

But now the possums need a house and a swimming pool.
Britt

This is so cute. I want cute frogs.
Mackenzie Ziegler

Dude I wanna be a frog so bad rn.
expiredglutenfreebread

Naturally, the video turned up on Twitter, where it got a rapturous reception.

At nearly 60,000 retweets in a few hours, tweeters obviously loved it as much as TikTok had – and the comments back that up.

This says it all.

If you go to Dazza’s links, you can buy a Frod house for your own hoppy neighbours – or donate to the upkeep of the original Frod and his family.

