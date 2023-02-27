This Wrexham nightclub went viral after someone left their handbag and it was full of … chips

Videos

A Wrexham nightclub has gone viral on TikTok after they shared the story of a clubber whose handbag was handed in after they left it behind.

And when they checked inside for some ID or something similar, they found – it not the last thing they were expecting, then surely something close to it.

Gotta admit, after a second or two of surprise the only feeling we have for whoever did that is sheer admiration.

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

We spotted the tale after it was shared by the always followable ‘Angry People in Local Newspapers’ and you can find them on Twitter here!

Source TikTok @atikwrex H/T @ Twitter @angrypiln ITV News