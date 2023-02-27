Thérèse Coffey has been reselected to stand at the next election – let the wild rumpus start

Politics

Thérèse Coffey is the main character in UK politics right now, thanks to being in charge of the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs – and having absolutely no solution for the vegetable shortage beyond ‘Have you tried grilled turnip with a turnip mash and a zhuzh of turnip foam?’

She almost certainly isn’t ensuring there’s enough fodder for farm animals, but she’s providing plenty for Twitter.

New hilarious ITV police comedy: Lettuce and Turnip. In episode 1 DI Lettuce blows the station's entire annual budget on investigating who's selling antibiotics on the black market, and Seargent Turnip has some explaining to do. pic.twitter.com/hMpYEdIIFV — Jon de Plume (@MrJonDePlume) February 24, 2023

Just been served a turnip for my supper… — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) February 23, 2023

Coffey has recently been reselected to run as the Tory candidate for her constituency, Suffolk Coastal, and she shared the ‘good news’ on Twitter.

The response was far from a popping of champagne corks.

1.

2.

Next time somebody tells you the Tories have an image problem, show them this picture of our thrusting young buccaneers. pic.twitter.com/Hj4wb88a0Q — THE SECRET TORY – CBE 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) February 26, 2023

3.

Rejoice!

Sound the trumpets

Air fry your turnips.

Therese Coffey, our Nana Terry has been reselected by Suffolk Conservatives for the next election.

So look out Captain Crasheroonie Snoozefest

You is toast.

This bunch of bold thrusting Tory warriors are Jeremy Hunting you down!👊 pic.twitter.com/NZ7cMGEuqu — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) February 26, 2023

4.

This is why the Tories have set Voter ID so that older people’s bus passes, railcards etc are valid, but young people’s aren’t. https://t.co/V7mv4DXIXC — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) February 26, 2023

5.

Massively inspired right now, ngl. pic.twitter.com/bMI6VjdbqQ — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) February 26, 2023

6.

Congrats on your selection as candidate again Thérèse! Cool gang you have there. Think that guy on the right has eyes for you 🥰 #ThereseCoffey #Conservatives #ConservativeParty #Tories #election pic.twitter.com/W6RZZ2AtSI — Matilda Thorpe (@tillythorpe) February 25, 2023

7.

Therese Coffey and the young conservatives have given me a strange urge to watch the film Cocoon. pic.twitter.com/7T3OWKKvea — DimEagleBuckie 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🌱🇪🇺 ⚛️ 💛 🤝 💚 (@BuckieDim) February 26, 2023

8.

9.

This looks very much like a halitosis convention pic.twitter.com/ulRdsSGHes — SHAR0️⃣N (@DoctorWarmflash) February 26, 2023

10.

1.4m views and 675 likes. @theresecoffey your chances of success are about akin to the likelihood of a turnip successfully passing itself off as a tomato. #ThereseCoffey #TurnipGate #TomatoShortages #GTTO pic.twitter.com/wzigEJdIYp — Vicki Goodwin (@vicki_tikkitavi) February 26, 2023

11.

Dunny on the Wold select their candidate. pic.twitter.com/Czkjjepsdd — Jon de Plume (@MrJonDePlume) February 25, 2023

12.

If zombies put on a production of Riverdance. pic.twitter.com/anXI2OUA2V — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) February 26, 2023

13.

Well done. You just re-selected a prize turnip. — Richard Oliver Sefton-Durrant (@richardodurrant) February 26, 2023

To sum up …

New series of Walking Dead looks shit. https://t.co/zj0dmwASDH — SeasideReds 🎩🍻🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@RedsssSeaside) February 25, 2023

