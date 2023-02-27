Politics

Thérèse Coffey has been reselected to stand at the next election – let the wild rumpus start

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 27th, 2023

Thérèse Coffey is the main character in UK politics right now, thanks to being in charge of the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs – and having absolutely no solution for the vegetable shortage beyond ‘Have you tried grilled turnip with a turnip mash and a zhuzh of turnip foam?’

She almost certainly isn’t ensuring there’s enough fodder for farm animals, but she’s providing plenty for Twitter.

Coffey has recently been reselected to run as the Tory candidate for her constituency, Suffolk Coastal, and she shared the ‘good news’ on Twitter.

The response was far from a popping of champagne corks.

To sum up …

Source @theresecoffey Image @theresecoffey