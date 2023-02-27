We defy you not to laugh along with this old clip of Les Dawson and Rustie Lee
Twitter user @JamesAHogg2 has shared a joyful 53 second clip from ITV’s 1980s breakfast show, ‘TVAM’, in which the show’s cook, the marvellous Rustie Lee, is joined by the equally wonderful Les Dawson.
It’s a complete hoot, made all the better by Rustie Lee’s inimitable and infectious laughter. If you don’t at least muster a smile, then you have a heart of stone.
Why not ease yourself into Thursday by watching 53 second of Rusty Lee and Les Dawson on TVAM.
Good morning. pic.twitter.com/urFrpCro7N
— James Hogg (@JamesAHogg2) February 23, 2023
Great stuff! And we aren’t alone in thinking that, as the replies demonstrate…
1.
Lol, thanks for this, it has cheered me up beyond words! 😂
— Robert🏳️🌈🇬🇧 (@RobTopp1973) February 23, 2023
2.
Rusty’s laugh in a morning would set you up for the day! Fabulous!
— Jacquie H 🇪🇺🏴🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ (@shroommuse) February 23, 2023
3.
Morning . His laugh is as infectious as Rusty’s 🤣🤣🤣. In other news I’ve never been to Hastings 🤣🤣🤣
— Carol Jennings 💙 (@CalJen14) February 23, 2023
4.
That’s enough to brighten even the dullest of days
— Axel (@axel1974) February 23, 2023
5.
That laugh is so infectious you just have to join in 😂😂😂
— Jinty B💙 (@Burns17Jeanette) February 23, 2023
6.
Brilliant – Les was obviously a legend, but @Rustie_Lee is an absolute treasure. Brightens up everyone’s day.
Clever, funny and talented. We need more people like her. Get back on telly, Rustie.
— macho richo (@MachoRicho) February 23, 2023
We’ll leave the last word to Chris Hope, who went off in a delightfully bizarre direction…
Very random, but Rusty Lee reminds me of my cousin’s Datsun 240Z. The clutch used to make a noise that was EXACTLY the same as Rusty Lee’s laugh. It was absolutely hilarious.
— Chris Hope 🇪🇺🇬🇧🔶 #FBPE #FBPPR (@DrChrisHope) February 23, 2023
And you can follow @JamesAHogg2 – he knows a thing or two (or three, or four, or five) about telly on Twitter here!
Source Twitter @JamesAHogg2