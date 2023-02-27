Entertainment

We defy you not to laugh along with this old clip of Les Dawson and Rustie Lee

David Harris. Updated February 27th, 2023

Twitter user @JamesAHogg2 has shared a joyful 53 second clip from ITV’s 1980s breakfast show, ‘TVAM’, in which the show’s cook, the marvellous Rustie Lee, is joined by the equally wonderful Les Dawson.

It’s a complete hoot, made all the better by Rustie Lee’s inimitable and infectious laughter. If you don’t at least muster a smile, then you have a heart of stone.

Great stuff! And we aren’t alone in thinking that, as the replies demonstrate…

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

We’ll leave the last word to Chris Hope, who went off in a delightfully bizarre direction…

And you can follow @JamesAHogg2 – he knows a thing or two (or three, or four, or five) about telly on Twitter here!

Source Twitter @JamesAHogg2