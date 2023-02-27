Entertainment

There was only one slight problem with the shot of the Northern Lights shared on GMB – and it was very funny

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 27th, 2023

On Sunday evening, the aurora borealis – Northern Lights – was visible across much of the UK – or it would have been if not for the cloud cover in certain areas. Just saying. Not bitter at all.

Here are a few tweets from lucky people who saw the beautiful spectacle.

Composer and funny tweeter Nick Harvey – note carefully the word funny – also shared a shot of the Northern Lights.

Let’s take a closer look at that.

It came as no surprise to Nick’s followers to spot a giraffe in the Crowborough landscape. He has form.

Not everyone cottoned on to the joke straight away.

And one of those people worked for GMB …

Readers …they showed it!

GMB might not have spotted the giraffe – but viewers did.

Who’d have thought Good Morning Britain’s weather report could have made so many people happy?

From now on, this will be the golden rule for all broadcasters …

Including Gareth Richman of the Evening Standard.

Let’s all agree to throw a protective ring around Nick Harvey – and the Crowborough giraffes.

