There was only one slight problem with the shot of the Northern Lights shared on GMB – and it was very funny

On Sunday evening, the aurora borealis – Northern Lights – was visible across much of the UK – or it would have been if not for the cloud cover in certain areas. Just saying. Not bitter at all.

Here are a few tweets from lucky people who saw the beautiful spectacle.

Northern Lights in County Donegal. All my life I’ve wanted to see them. There they are outside my front door 🥹 pic.twitter.com/9jzvpG01Wa — Ryder 🇮🇪 🇪🇺 (@Ryder56004614) February 26, 2023

Holy crap – the northern lights on Porty beach just now. pic.twitter.com/DncWlsarUm — Doug Johnstone (@doug_johnstone) February 26, 2023

Dundee as I’ve never seen it before from other side of the Tay. Wow. #northernlights pic.twitter.com/6sFVbVcpgv — Lesley Riddoch (@LesleyRiddoch) February 26, 2023

Composer and funny tweeter Nick Harvey – note carefully the word funny – also shared a shot of the Northern Lights.

The #NorthernLights from Crowborough, East Sussex are taking my breath away. pic.twitter.com/Zz9pPpXzY4 — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) February 26, 2023

Let’s take a closer look at that.

It came as no surprise to Nick’s followers to spot a giraffe in the Crowborough landscape. He has form.

An amazing sky this morning over Crowborough, East Sussex. pic.twitter.com/wHAePYNfWD — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) November 6, 2020

There’s a massive #thunderstorm over Crowborough, East Sussex tonight. I’ve never seen lightning like it. pic.twitter.com/KLfNckrgT0 — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) September 5, 2022

My phone’s camera doesn’t really do it justice, but the #WolfMoon looks absolutely spectacular from Crowborough, East Sussex. pic.twitter.com/084mvxnsxo — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) January 17, 2022

Not everyone cottoned on to the joke straight away.

A giraffe in Crowborough. Nice — Horsham Harry (@HorshamHarry) February 26, 2023

Where giraffes roam free in middle England — stable genius sandy may 🇺🇦 (@sandzz77) February 27, 2023

And one of those people worked for GMB …

Readers …they showed it!

Thanks to @peteduncan4 for the original video and to @Capn_Tom for sending a longer one below. This has made my week. pic.twitter.com/xJsefL2nyW — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) February 27, 2023

GMB might not have spotted the giraffe – but viewers did.

Hey @gmb

A picture you just a showed of the Northern Lights I SWEAR had the silhouette of a giraffe's head in the bottom. Left hand corner…..Huh? — Jo Thoenes (@JoThoenes) February 27, 2023

@GMB a giraffe and a mountain in Crowborough?! Think someone is pulling a fast one 😂😂 #goodmorningbritain pic.twitter.com/O1UNXXULxn — Francesca_ESS (@FranEmilySara) February 27, 2023

How come there is a giraffe in this image? 🦒 pic.twitter.com/0y2OWLXCgF — Michael Holton (@MichaelHolton) February 27, 2023

Who’d have thought Good Morning Britain’s weather report could have made so many people happy?

How many times can this happen?!! It gets funnier every time. Arise Sir @mrnickharvey 🤣 https://t.co/4psJl5i0FG — Alex Winters (@alexwinterstv) February 27, 2023

Oh well played, sir. — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) February 27, 2023

Lovely to see Crowborough’s tallest resident making it onto the news. About time he got some recognition. https://t.co/lbxXN4tWQq — Katherine Denkinson (@KDenkWrites) February 27, 2023

I know this is a running joke Nick does (I think it’s funny) and I know GMB is very, very soft news (though people treat it as hard when they want) but man, this is… quite something. https://t.co/1HNvqRftTZ — Pete Fraser (@petefrasermusic) February 27, 2023

There should be some sort of award for this. 🤣https://t.co/t9DeeecKej — Frank (@frankspicer) February 27, 2023

From now on, this will be the golden rule for all broadcasters …

This has made my morning 😂😂

The researcher forgot the golden rule……always look for a rogue giraffe…..in Crowborough https://t.co/FbIZ5YIqn0 — Greg Morgan (@GregMorgan124) February 27, 2023

Including Gareth Richman of the Evening Standard.

I suspect that Gareth may have had a look through my feed this morning. pic.twitter.com/5okCP2RgND — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) February 27, 2023

Let’s all agree to throw a protective ring around Nick Harvey – and the Crowborough giraffes.

