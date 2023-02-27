18 favourite funny tweets about the tomato shortage

News

Unless you’ve been living under Thérèse Coffey’s desk, you’ll be aware that some fresh produce is in short supply in the UK right now – and what’s causing the most concern is tomatoes. After all – they’re needed for pizza, pasta sauce and BLT.

The UK could face a pizza ‘crisis’ as the reported price of tomatoes skyrockets by 400%, making the pizza sauce unaffordable to some companies 🍕https://t.co/3Kv6RTlLGj — Metro (@MetroUK) February 27, 2023

The usual suspects are still insisting that it’s all about frost, rather than Brexit, but there’s no getting away from the evidence that it’s both.

I’m struggling to understand how these Moroccan tomatoes can make it 2900km to my local supermarket in northern France but can’t manage the extra 290km to reach Dover. Perhaps @theresecoffey can explain. #Tomatoes #BrexitFoodRationing pic.twitter.com/UtZyo8LOUh — Toby Green tames wild content (@TobyABGreen) February 24, 2023

They say they're fighting the #ClimateCrisis

They say they're helping with #CostOfLivingCrisis

They say they love #NHS

They say flooding rivers with sewage is ok

They say turnips are tomatoes.#ToryBrokenBritain Stand with us #21April for the #BigOne #SurroundParliament pic.twitter.com/CV6YJ7PbjT — Extinction Rebellion UK 🌍 (@XRebellionUK) February 26, 2023

Interesting despatch from farmer, Guy Watson @Riverford over on IG from Hungary showing abundance of tomatoes in Budapest supermarkets 'Producers now see the UK as a *customer of last resort* because they are such a pain in the arse to deal with.' Brexit bonus. pic.twitter.com/bTATaS2MYK — lucy siegle (@lucysiegle) February 26, 2023

There are even more tomatoes in a war zone than in UK supermarkets.

No tomato shortage here – but I’m in Kherson, a frontline Ukrainian city that gets shelled by the Russians daily, not a British supermarket. pic.twitter.com/FFbVAf1zHC — Lindsey Hilsum (@lindseyhilsum) February 23, 2023

Which all means that tomatoes are still ripe for the tweeting, so we thought we’d ketchup with the latest. These were the pick of the crop.

It might only be a scotch egg, but it’s a gateway to the big stuff. Tomatoes, cucumbers and turnips. pic.twitter.com/hLb1HZZ2x2 — Angry People in Local Newspapers (@angrypiln) February 26, 2023

Do you love anyone enough to give them your last tomato? pic.twitter.com/uV2M8DVgOr — Trumpton (@Trump_ton) February 26, 2023

Civil servants confirm that working for Dominic Raab has become even worse since he started throwing turnips at them instead of tomatoes.#Ridge #BBCLauraK — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) February 26, 2023

BREAKING: Rishi Sunak has given a £22 million tomato contract to a pub landlord in Dagenham who has no experience in producing tomatoes x — Laura Kuenssberg beyond parody (@LKTranslator) February 25, 2023

amazed that #SaturdayKitchen aren’t doing wall to wall turnip recipes. what are all these ingredients like fish and tomatoes — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@mrdavemacleod) February 25, 2023

I’m 54 years old. My grandmother was born in 1904. I’m pretty sure that, for at least the last 3 decades of her life, if she’d wanted a bloody tomato in February she could have bought one. pic.twitter.com/iQIvgA4icH — David Andress (@ProfDaveAndress) February 24, 2023

Northern Ireland Protocol: Rishi Sunak to meet Ursula von der Leyen for talks – BBC News Ursula has confirmed she will be bringing two pallets of tomatoes as a sweetener.

Rishi gets the tomatoes, DUP get two pallets to burn 🔥 https://t.co/yo2cASRBAW — Elaine (@NotaBot1976) February 26, 2023

