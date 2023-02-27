Entertainment

This bleak clip from ‘Thomas the Tank Engine’ answers ‘every single question you could possibly have about British people’

David Harris. Updated February 27th, 2023

Over on Twitter, @The CartelDel has posted a clip from ‘Thomas the Tank Engine’ which he feels embodies everything that is wrong with Britain today.

Have a watch and decide for yourselves if it’s just an innocent clip from kids’ TV or if it’s a sinister piece of state propaganda designed to keep tomorrow’s adults in line, showing the consequences of questioning authority…

That’s what you get for not obeying orders. And Ringo Starr would certainly appear to agree that poor Henry got entirely what he deserved.

Let’s have a look at some of the responses, starting with the thoughts of the original poster…

Next up, Bagpuss is exposed as a proponent of plutocracy…

Source @TheCartelDel Image Screengrab