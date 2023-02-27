This bleak clip from ‘Thomas the Tank Engine’ answers ‘every single question you could possibly have about British people’

Entertainment

Over on Twitter, @The CartelDel has posted a clip from ‘Thomas the Tank Engine’ which he feels embodies everything that is wrong with Britain today.

Have a watch and decide for yourselves if it’s just an innocent clip from kids’ TV or if it’s a sinister piece of state propaganda designed to keep tomorrow’s adults in line, showing the consequences of questioning authority…

I PROMISE you. Every single question you could possibly have about British people can be answered in this short clip from this Children's show. pic.twitter.com/KqKBOv4V4y — Del @ NaughtyDog (@TheCartelDel) February 23, 2023

That’s what you get for not obeying orders. And Ringo Starr would certainly appear to agree that poor Henry got entirely what he deserved.

Let’s have a look at some of the responses, starting with the thoughts of the original poster…

1.

Why do Brits quietly tut instead of complain loudly?

Why don't Brits go on Strike until they're dying?

Why don't Brits cancel their plans if it rains?

Why is Gordon a Tory name? Everything is here — Del @ NaughtyDog (@TheCartelDel) February 23, 2023

2.

what the frothing fuck did I just watch — Jon Jones (@jonjones) February 23, 2023

3.

Traumatic. — Jasper Jasper Jasper | Rocksteady (@JasperPT) February 23, 2023

4.

From the episode: Henry Conscientiously Objects and Thomas Discovers Burnouts. pic.twitter.com/eOuiU0Pktp — Toby Hynes (@TheRedbranch) February 23, 2023

5.

The best part for me is that one of the most well-known hippies of all time, who is an icon of peace, love, and understanding, free-speech and independent thought, is narrating a story where the moral of the story is shut up, do as you're told, and don't cause the man any grief. — Marmite Shyamalan (@dmerrick04) February 24, 2023

6.

"And so Henry died a slow, painful pauper's death in the dark, unloved and forgotten, like so many of the Tory party's victims" *cue cheerful Thomas the Tank music* pic.twitter.com/eQla133RhQ — Corey Brotherson (the same on all other socials) (@CoreyBrotherson) February 23, 2023

7.

Eventually they sealed the rest of the tunnel up, and the back so there was no escape. He lingered there, alive but forgotten. A metal creature lurking within brick.

What do you call a soul trapped within walls, changing growing?

An egg.

Waiting to hatch. — Alex McCall (@Skaldstavern) February 23, 2023

8.

9.

I watched this episode when I was a kid. And now I understand why I am a model employee in my team. — Kunal Samant (@KunalSamant3) February 23, 2023

10.

"Henry had a melt down and stopped being productive at work due to vanity and stress when something didn't go their way, so they no longer have value to society and should be jailed." I'm sorry, what. — GrimHawkGaming (@GrimHawkGaming) February 23, 2023

11.

Plot twist, Henry (being British) had forgotten the name of a person he occasionally saw while delivering the morning post. Instead of facing the shame of asking for their name again, he decided it would be better to stay in the tunnel. — Martin Piper 💙💛🌻4💉 (@MartinPiper) February 24, 2023

12.

I wonder what the people who cry about 'political propaganda' in today's television shows think about this segment. Don't want to work? ENJOY BEING ENTOMBED ALIVE — Imre (@Imre_S) February 23, 2023

Next up, Bagpuss is exposed as a proponent of plutocracy…

READ MORE

The Thomas the Tank Engine theme played on cellos is the absolute banger you didn’t know you needed

Source @TheCartelDel Image Screengrab