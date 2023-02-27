An American trolled Ukraine for ‘enjoying’ their tax money and this response was A++

Life

Early days we know but we already have a contender for comeback of the week.

It begins with Elon Musk taking Ukraine on Twitter – no, stick it – and moves on to an American bemoaning the US dollars being spent on helping Ukraine arm itself against the Russian invasion.

And we mention it because the final payoff was A++.

Boom.

‘I think veterans were still dying on the streets even before any tax money was sent anywhere.’

Games_sans_frontiers · ‘Where do the MAGAs think the money’s going that is spent on the weapons we’re sending to Ukraine? ‘It stays right here in America where those Defense Industry factories are located. This is a US jobs program.’

T1mac ‘Even if we pulled out of Ukraine, government still wouldn’t do squat for homeless vets. It’s not like they did before…’

fluffy_assassins ‘Correct me if I’m wrong but won’t American vets keep dying on the streets regardless thanks to a labyrinthine bureaucracy and an uncaring government?’

TaintedPills ‘And if they tried to help homeless vets this guy would bitch about his hard earned tax dollars being wasted on lazy drug addicts who just want to sit on their ass and have free housing.’

whatevrmn

Source Reddit u/Miles2shitpostb4islp