What everyday activity did you do wrong for years until someone put you right? – 17 gamechangers

Today’s stroll through r/AskReddit saw u/slart_n ask –

What everyday activity did you do wrong for years, before someone finally showed you an important trick?

The responses didn’t all quite answer the question, but they were all about things that could definitely be done another way. And in classic listicle style – you won’t believe number 15.

1.



Icebung

Via, Via

2.

Putting on my seatbelt. I would always put my head between the straps and take it out afterward instead of pulling the strap across my waist.

Kerminator

3.

Wash your face with soap before lathering up to shave. I don’t know the science but I believe it strips the oils and allows the facial hair to absorb water. This in turn makes the hair softer and less painful to shave. Just try it.

Gscrod

4.

Y’all know the cup noodles right? Well apparently you’re not supposed to put it in the microwave. I didn’t realize this till I actually took the time to look at the cup and it has a sign thingy not to put it in the microwave 🫢

Niella_back

5.

Someone showed me I’d been wasting celery for years. When it goes limp and loses its crunch, you can just soak it in water overnight, and it makes it crisp again.

joec_95123

6.

I ate the end piece (heel) of every loaf of bread I ever bought for decades before I learned that you are not supposed to eat them until last, cuz they keep the bread fresher, longer. Duh, I was forty.

The_Patriot

7.

If you’re using Heinz ketchup in a glass bottle, just hold the bottle upside down at an angle with the top pointed toward wherever you want the ketchup to go and tap the “57” two or three times and the ketchup will come out.

Mandyesque

8.

I hold my fork in my right hand and my knife on the left. I’m right handed. But it’s too late now. The other way feels uncomfortable and I will forever be shit at cutting my meat.

Goddess78

9.

The inside shower curtain goes inside tub.

Glittering_Animal395 Oh your poor waterlogged floors.

MechaSailcat

10.

For years I thought I didn’t like toast – it turns out I just don’t like very well-toasted, dark toast, like the rest of my family.

SwinubIsDivinub

11.



RelativeHour9359

Via

12.

Rinsing my hair – I used to rinse with hot water and assume I just had frizzy and dry hair. Rinsed with col water once and realized I’d lived far too long with frizzy hair for no reason.

Clawffee

13.



PreZEvil

Via

14.

Sliding your thumb on the spacebar of your phone will move the cursor.

UnfairMicrowave

15.

Until I was 16 I would just sit on the bowl of the toilet and did not use the seat. One day I was in a rush and had no time to put the seat up. I sat my ass on the seat and thought to myself “this is definitely the way pooping is supposed to be done”….life changing.

MIINT

16.

You’re not supposed to rinse after brushing your teeth. You’re supposed to allow toothpaste residue to sit on your teeth for like 30 mins. You just spit and move on. Don’t rinse your mouth with water.

TheDankBank1021

17.

You can take the silverware basket out of the dishwasher when unloading it. 💀

877-CashMeow

u/IGotRocks had a seriously good life tip.

Not making a joke when someone gives you a compliment. I have learned to say “thank you. That’s nice to hear”. Game changer for me.

Source r/AskReddit