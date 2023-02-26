18 hilariously badly assembled cats

Animals

Today’s ‘Eh …what?’ image comes courtesy of u/PikabuBoy, who posted it with the heading ‘Typical cat’.

It got Reddit users scratching their heads and peering closely. They said this –

Spine.exe not found.

Kear_Bear_3747

This is what happens when you don’t follow the instructions during assembly.

Ultimarad

My lord, is that… legal?

BelieveInDestiny

Come on now if you had the ability to rotate your entire spine 180 degrees you would too.

NeatlyCritical

Cats are straight up aliens. No one can tell me other wise. Extremely fast slaps, dagger claws, they defy the laws of gravity and physics, they always right themselves back up, seemingly boneless.

PotatoesMcLoughlin

My brain isn’t braining.

Gennnk

u/PikabuBoy might have been joking when they said ‘Typical cat’, but they weren’t far wrong.

