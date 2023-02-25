Nobody’s getting minted on bonuses like this

The r/Antiwork forum describes itself as –

A subreddit for those who want to end work, are curious about ending work, want to get the most out of a work-free life, want more information on anti-work ideas and want personal help with their own jobs/work-related struggles.

One of those work-related struggles has been shared by u/Lilgermanboy321

Fuck no, they can shove them mints up the prison pocket. Environmental-Card-3

If I wanted to sabotage employee morale, this is the exact note I would send. Pathetic lol. five-acorn

Yea I don’t understand what these things are supposed to accomplish. Make you feel like a four year old and tell you how much money you’re making the guy at the top? GodsIWasStrongg

Sales up by $6 million and they give you a mint to say thanks…not even a pizza party??

Walk out now.

Tuscans1977

Silly rabbit, only frontline heroes get rewarded with pizza parties.

Headhurt21

Woah woah woah… I know you are more than a little upset for their sake…. BUT, look closer… there are two staples. Does the possible fact that they got TWO MINTS change your mind about how you are feeling? Ehhhh? Ehhhh? Eh.

snatchenvy

Whoa there, whoever put two mints on should be fired, we only allocated enough funds for one mint and one staple per person.

AppleParasol

But it looks like this guy got TWO staples.

Obviously, a mass layoff is in order to make up for this financial disaster.

richincleve

Super performers can have 2 staples, but only 1 mint. 2 mints is C level type perf bonus.

Disastrous-Betond443

…and beating sales by $6,000,000!!

Looks at note and notices extra lifesaver and staple.

$6,000,000!! $5,999,999.89!!

You are very appreciated!

HardcoreMandolinist