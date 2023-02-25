Nobody’s getting minted on bonuses like this
The r/Antiwork forum describes itself as –
A subreddit for those who want to end work, are curious about ending work, want to get the most out of a work-free life, want more information on anti-work ideas and want personal help with their own jobs/work-related struggles.
One of those work-related struggles has been shared by u/Lilgermanboy321
Redditors were incensed on the unappreciated worker’s behalf.
Fuck no, they can shove them mints up the prison pocket.
Environmental-Card-3
If I wanted to sabotage employee morale, this is the exact note I would send. Pathetic lol.
five-acorn
Yea I don’t understand what these things are supposed to accomplish. Make you feel like a four year old and tell you how much money you’re making the guy at the top?
GodsIWasStrongg
This thread took a lighter approach.
Sales up by $6 million and they give you a mint to say thanks…not even a pizza party??
Walk out now.
Tuscans1977
Silly rabbit, only frontline heroes get rewarded with pizza parties.
Headhurt21
Woah woah woah… I know you are more than a little upset for their sake…. BUT, look closer… there are two staples. Does the possible fact that they got TWO MINTS change your mind about how you are feeling? Ehhhh? Ehhhh? Eh.
snatchenvy
Whoa there, whoever put two mints on should be fired, we only allocated enough funds for one mint and one staple per person.
AppleParasol
But it looks like this guy got TWO staples.
Obviously, a mass layoff is in order to make up for this financial disaster.
richincleve
Super performers can have 2 staples, but only 1 mint. 2 mints is C level type perf bonus.
Disastrous-Betond443
…and beating sales by $6,000,000!!
Looks at note and notices extra lifesaver and staple.
$6,000,000!! $5,999,999.89!!
You are very appreciated!
HardcoreMandolinist
u/TheCussingLibrarian had an excellent suggestion.
Save the mint. When you get a new job and tender your resignation, use the words disappointmint, paymint, lack of excitemint, debasemint liberally throughout. Then staple the mint to the page and tell them you have found other employmint.
READ MORE
This boss’s outrageously short notice got precisely the responses it deserved
Source r/Antiwork Image r/Antiwork, Robin Higgins on Pixabay